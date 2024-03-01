Highlights Anthony Davis and LeBron James are keeping the Lakers in reach of making the Play-In tournament.

Davis has seen improved health on the court due to his off-season workouts and commitment.

Davis may be being overlooked for Defensive Player of the Year.

Without Anthony Davis’ availability so far through this 2023-24 season, the Los Angeles Lakers’ place in the Western Conference standings could have been drastically different, with them only currently fighting for a Play-In tournament position.

But, the reason for his improved health this year has been argued to be as a result of the additional commitment and work he put in over last summer’s off-season, something NBA insider Mark Medina conveys that the Lakers were both impressed and ‘encouraged’ by.

Still in the mix for the playoffs

Davis and James’ availability have kept the Lakers in touching distance

While the Lakers are nowhere near where they may have expected to have been in the standings at this point in the 2023-24 NBA season, the play of Davis, and superstar teammate LeBron James, has largely kept the organization still in contention for a Western Conference Play-In tournament spot, at the very least.

Currently sitting in ninth place, and two-and-a-half games back of the sixth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans, with a 33-28 record, the Lakers face an uphill battle if their stars are going to lead them to the playoffs, but all is not lost yet.

Coming out of the All-Star break, the Lakers have gone 3-2, narrowly defeating their neighbors, and highly tipped championship-contenders, the L.A. Clippers, erasing a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter with James going nuclear, in which he ended up with 34 points, six rebounds and eight assists in 37 minutes.

L.A. Lakers - 2023-24 Season Splits Category Pre All-Star Post All-Star ORTG 114.5 115.7 DRTG 114.7 119.8 NRTG -0.2 -4.0 TS% 59.5 60.1 PIE 51.7 49.2

Despite the Lakers’ current positioning in the standings, it is hard to envision where they would be without the health and availability of their two veteran stars, with Davis in particular putting his extensive injury history aside this year, which the Lakers hope will be a sign of what is to come, having inked him to a three-year, $186 million extension during the summer.

So far, the 30-year-old big has participated in 57 of 61 possible contests this season, the second-most games he has played in since arriving in Los Angeles, and is very much on-course to break the 62 games played that he set in the 2019-20 season.

Davis committed to different cross-training methods

Medina alludes to the additional methods of training that Davis undertook last off-season in particular, though he goes on to state that the 30-year-old himself has been insistent that he didn’t alter his training regime from previous seasons too much.

Nonetheless, the journalist conveys that the Lakers organization felt there was a much bigger buy-in to the cause from their superstar, and this has so far paid dividends to the team’s overall success.

“He had a really good off-season, where there was a lot of commitment to different cross-training methods, as well as his usual routine. Anthony Davis has been adamant in saying that he wasn't doing anything dramatically different from what he was doing in previous seasons, that injuries are just, to some degree, uncontrollable. But from the Lakers perspective, they did feel that his off-season regimen had a lot more than it was in the past, and that there was a bigger buy-in and commitment to that. But regardless, this is a very good sign because he's had an extensive injury history, and the Lakers are very encouraged with that.”

Being overlooked for Defensive Player of the Year?

12.3 REB – 3rd in league, 2.4 BLKS – 5th in league

Earning his ninth All-Star nod this season, ahead of leading Defensive Player of the Year candidate, Rudy Gobert, there is a case being made that he should be higher up in contention for the individual award that has eluded him throughout his entire career, especially due to his devastating impact despite being on a somewhat struggling Lakers team.

Anthony Davis - 2023-24 Defensive Statistics Defensive Category DFGA DFG% DIFF% Overall 18.8 48.0 -1.6 3-pointers 5.3 42.9 6.3 2-pointers 13.6 49.9 -5.4

Averaging 25.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.1 steals per contest, while shooting at a 55.9 percent scoring clip from his 17.2 field goal attempts per contest, Davis has been an integral part on both sides of the ball for the Lakers, as further exemplified by his 26.2 percent usage rate, the second-highest on the roster behind James' 28.6 usage percentage.

But defensively, he has led from the front, especially from within the three-point arc, where on two-point attempts, he forces his opponents to make 5.4 percent less of their field goal attempts when he is their primary defender, the most among Lakers to defend more than six shot attempts.

When his opponents take their shots closer to the rim, at less than six feet away, he holds them to a defended field goal percentage of 57.3 percent, down from their season average of 63.9 percent for a differential of minus-6.6 percent, the third-most on the Lakers roster to have played more than 40 games behind Christian Wood (minus-7.0 percent), and Rui Hachimura (minus-6.7 percent), though he defends an average of 7.7 attempts per game, with Wood and Hachimura averaging 6.6 defended shot attempts combined.

A similar story emerges from less than 10 feet away from the basket, where Davis once again sits behind Wood (minus-7.0 percent) and Hachimura (minus-6.3 percent), for percentage differential, with his opponents scoring at a rate of 5.5 percent fewer than when they face against other defenders. Again, Davis defends significantly more shot attempts, 9.2, per game than his teammates, with Wood and Hachimura facing an average of 3.6 and 4.7 attempts, respectively.

Averaging 12.3 total rebounds, 9.2 of those are defensive rebounds, the third-most in the league behind the Sacramento Kings' Domantas Sabonis (9.9) and the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokić (9.4).

Of his 9.2 defensive rebounds, 3.4 of them are contested, by far the most on the Lakers' roster, once again exemplifying his dominance on the defensive boards, while he also accounts for 17.0 percent of the Lakers' available rebounds when on the floor, again leading Los Angeles by some distance.

Therefore, having Anthony Davis healthy, along with James, has been one of the biggest upsides to the Lakers' rollercoaster season, and if the team are to make a playoff push, then they will need their superstar duo to remain available and spur the team on to the post-season with their on-court play, whether that be via automatic qualification or the Play-In tournament.

Nonetheless, with the availability of these two bona fide superstars, the Lakers stand every chance of being able to repeat last season's run, in which they reached the West Finals, regardless of the injury troubles surrounding the rest of the roster.