Highlights Bronny James may follow his father, LeBron James, into the NBA after entering the 2024 draft.

The Lakers are considering drafting Bronny with their second-round pick, No. 55 overall.

While James' numbers didn't leap out off the page, he has shown flashes that he could be a solid NBA player.

There is optimism that Bronny James will follow in his famous father, LeBron James ’ footsteps and hear his name called out by the commissioner in the NBA Draft , just over some two decades later.

Where he will ultimately land, though, is still uncertain, but league insider Mark Medina expects that he will still be on the board by the time the L.A. Lakers ' second pick, No. 55 overall, comes around.

An NBA Dream Could Be Moments Away

Bronny James is hoping to hear his name called out by the NBA commissioner

Few were surprised when Bronny James announced that he was entering the 2024 NBA Draft, though he did so while simultaneously entering the NCAA transfer portal to maintain flexibility, where he could have withdrawn his eligibility and returned to college having played just one season in college.

Upon the news of James declaring himself eligible for the draft, the narrative switched to focusing on what that would mean for the future of his father, LeBron James, and whether he would consider becoming a free-agent and follow his son to whichever team he could potentially land on.

The 39-year-old has a $51.4 player option for the 2024-25 season on his contract, with reports suggesting he will decline, though it is widely expected that he will restructure his deal with the L.A. Lakers, where they are thought to be preparing to present the 19-Time All-Star with a three-year, $160 million max extension, according to a report from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

But back to Bronny James, just to be in the position to be able to declare for the draft is an achievement in itself, with the guard having gone into cardiac arrest during a workout last summer which put his college career with the USC Trojans in doubt before he was even able to step a foot onto the hardwood.

Nonetheless, draft night is just around the corner, and the Lakers are reportedly thinking of using their second-round pick, No. 55 overall, to select the guard, with it seemingly unlikely they will use their first-round pick, No. 17 overall, on him.

The 2024 Draft also marks the first time in NBA history where the draft is taking place over two nights, with the allotted time between picks increasing from two to four minutes, something commissioner Adam Silver called a “no-brainer" due to it allowing “additional exposure” to be given to the second-round picks.

As such, if Bronny James is to hear his name being called, then he will likely have to wait an extra day before his dream is potentially realized.

Lakers ‘Won’t Move Heaven and Earth’ To Trade Up for James

Medina believes that James will likely wind up with the Lakers, where he expects the 19-year-old to still be available at the 55th pick.

From then on, he feels that the organization’s plans are to put him in the G-League for a while in order to develop his game further.

“I think the Lakers are ultimately going to draft Bronny, but I don't think they're going to move heaven and earth just to trade up to get him, and that they're going to draft him with the 55th pick. - I think he'll be available by that point, and then it’s going to be about player development, and he'll play some time in the G-League.

What Does Bronny’s Draft Outcome Mean for LeBron James?

While Medina is optimistic that James will still be available for the Lakers to draft with their second-round pick, draft nights can be extremely unpredictable, and there is still a possibility that the guard could be drafted in one of the previous 54 picks, with the

Hypothetically, if that were to be the case, the journalist can’t see any scenario where LeBron James packs up and leaves a competitive Lakers team to join his son on the team to which he gets drafted due to the potential money he could be leaving on the table, regardless of whether his personal dream is to play on the same team as his son, something which doesn’t appear to be mutual, with James Jr. insisting he wants to forge his own path.

“It's hard for me to believe that LeBron would actually leave the Lakers if Bronny goes somewhere else, just knowing how much money he could make. But, I think the bigger thing it's not about the money, because LeBron is not going to struggle making money. I think it's just the idea that you're going to uproot your family. They have ties in L.A. now, he likes being there, and no doubt, he still wants to win. He still wants to be competitive.”

How Did James Perform in College?

Has drawn comparisons with Jrue Holiday, Garry Harris

In his lone collegiate season with USC in the Pac-12 conference, it is a fair assessment to suggest that the #19 overall recruit in the class of 2023's season was underwhelming from a numbers' standpoint, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

He would start only six of his 25 contests, totaling just 121 points in 483 minutes played for an average of 4.8 points per game, going 41-for-112 from the field for 36.6 percent, and 16-for-60 from three-point range for a mere 26.7 percent, all signficant declines on his senior year numbers when at Sierra Canyon High School.

However, he displayed glimpses of solid outside shooting at the NBA Scouting Combine, which arguably saw his stock rise considerably.

Bronny James - Sierra Canyon Senior Year vs. USC Freshman Season Statistics Category Sierra Canyon USC PPG 14.2 4.8 APG 2.4 2.1 RPG 5.5 2.8 SPG 1.8 0.8

While his serious health scare could have indeed had an impact on his on-court production, this prompted some to argue whether he should return to college basketball, whether that be with USC or another college team via transfer, for at least another year, where he could develop upon the fundamentals and refine his overall game.

Nonetheless, in his short stint on the college stage, he has shown tremendous potential, particularly on the defensive end of the ball, which has seen him draw comparisons with the athletic 3-and-D wing, Gary Harris , of which they both stand at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds.

But, L.A. Clippers star Paul George , when speaking about James' potential on his podcast, was full of high praise for the otherwise unproven prospect, stating his belief that he possesses similar attributes in terms of the flashes of elite-level defense that he has exhibited, as well as his basketball IQ and "savviness" to that of veteran, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White , both of the Boston Celtics .

Where Bronny James ends up is still uncertain, but all signs seem to point in the direction of the Lakers and should he be selected there, he will not only see his dream of making it to the league realized, but he will also fulfill his father's dream of playing alongside his son in the NBA.

What a fairytale story this could turn out to be.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.