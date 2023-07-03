Unlike some franchises that built their teams via the draft, the Los Angeles Lakers rely almost exclusively on luring big stars via free agency. While there have been great catches over the past few years, particularly LeBron James, there are also some notable misses.

With that said, we now take a look at the worst free agency signings the Lakers have made during the last decade.

5 Michael Beasley (2018)

With the King signing on to be a Laker back in 2018, Los Angeles’ front office went off to sign several veterans to round up the roster and give James a solid supporting cast to complement all the young players they had. One of these signings was Michael Beasley.

Back before he signed with the Purple and Gold, Beasley had a reputation of getting the job done on the offensive end of things. In his best season with the Minnesota Timberwolves back in 2010, the forward would go on to average 19.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

Those numbers were a far cry during his time with the Lakers. In 26 games, Beasley would go on to notch 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and a single assist in 10.7 minutes per contest. He was later traded to the Los Angeles Clippers and waived shortly after. Needless to say, Beasley didn’t really live up to the expectation of giving James’ first season in L.A. that offensive boost many thought he would give at that time.

4 Lance Stephenson (2018)

No one would have expected James to team up with a former nemesis in Lance Stephenson back when the latter came on board in 2018. Along with Beasley, Stephenson was targeted in free agency to bolster the Lakers’ bench with some veteran talent and experience.

Sure, having Stephenson was fun at times, especially when he dropped 23 points, eight assists, and eight rebounds in a win against the Phoenix Suns on October 24, 2018. Unfortunately, Stephenson averaged just 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in the 68 games he played as a Laker.

That’s definitely a far cry from his best season in Indiana when he notched 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists to help the team go deep in the playoffs. In the end, the hopes for a Stephenson-James combo didn’t really pan out.

3 Andrew Bogut (2017)

Andrew Bogut was one of the Golden State Warriors’ important pieces when the team went on to contend in the West and get their first ring in 2015. The big man’s size allowed him to protect the paint while being mobile enough to execute plays centered around Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

The Lakers hoped that by signing Bogut to a one-year guaranteed contract, the then-young roster led by Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball could gain enough experience with the veteran while he provided some much-needed defense to their game. That didn’t happen as Bogut averaged only 1.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 24 games. With that kind of production, Los Angeles waived Bogut from their books after his run with them.

2 Timofey Mozgov (2016)

Riding high after the Cleveland Cavaliers won their first ring in 2016, the Lakers swooped in to sign Timofey Mozgov as their starting center for the 2016-17 season. That was all well and good, except for the fact that the Purple and Gold overpaid the big man with a four-year contract worth $64 million.

In his last season with the Cavs before he was signed by the Lakers in free agency, Mozgov averaged 6.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while serving as an important piece of their defensive schemes. Unfortunately, the 7-foot-1 big man didn’t take the leap in L.A., as he only notched 7.4 points and 4.9 rebounds in 54 games.

With that kind of production not matching the money he was paid, the Lakers front office let Mozgov go by trading him to the Brooklyn Nets the following season.

1 Luol Deng (2016)

After gaining prominence during his time with the Chicago Bulls and getting some stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, the Lakers signed Luol Deng to a four-year, $72 million contract in 2016. The real kicker here is that Deng was 31 years old at that time, making him older than most of the players on the roster back then.

Instead of providing veteran leadership and experience, Deng put up minimal numbers of 7.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 26.5 minutes per game. By that time, the front office realized how much of a mistake they made in handing him out a lot of money in exchange for his measly contribution to the team. Deng was finally released using a waive-and-stretch provision that allowed him to receive $5 million per year until the 2021-22 season.