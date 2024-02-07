Highlights The Lakers are conflicted about their trade deadline plans and whether to trade D'Angelo Russell.

It is looking more likely that Russell will remain with the team.

The Lakers see Dejounte Murray as an upgrade, but a deal with the Hawks may not happen due to roster redundancy.

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be at a crossroads about what to do with their roster with the trade deadline just one day away.

D’Angelo Russell has found himself at the center of Lakers-related trade rumors, and despite his recent improvement in his on-court production, NBA insider Mark Medina argues that Los Angeles ‘wouldn’t blink twice’ in trading him if the Atlanta Hawks made Dejounte Murray available.

Having re-joined the Lakers at last year’s NBA deadline, D’Angelo Russell once again finds his name heavily linked with a move away from Los Angeles.

With the Lakers struggling to compete in a competitive Western Conference landscape, sitting 9th in the standings with a 27-25 record, if L.A. are to keep LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ championship window together wider, then they may be forced into making some changes ahead of tomorrow’s deadline.

Los Angeles Lakers - 2023-24 Advanced Statistics Category Stat League Rank ORTG 113.6 20th DRTG 114.6 14th NRTG -1.0 19th EFG% 55.6 12th PIE 51.3 12th

As a big market team, they are never short of being linked with some of the league’s best available talent, having reportedly expressed interest in Bruce Brown, but their priority target, at least over the last few weeks, has appeared to be Hawks guard, Dejounte Murray.

But, it is now expected that the Lakers will not land Murray despite weeks of speculation, with a report from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst stating that talks between the two parties have become “pretty cold”.

If the Lakers were to make such a deal, it was expected that they would have tried to package their starting point-guard, along with their only other valuable asset, their 2029 first-round pick. But, it appears that Hawks head coach Quin Snyder sees the guard in his future plans, reportedly ‘lobbying’ the team to keep him, though whether they decide to adhere to his wishes or not, still remains to be seen.

For Russell, despite having his name dangled in various trade rumors over the past few weeks, Medina still believes that the Lakers value him more for his offensive contributions, overshadowing that his defense isn’t a particular strong suit in his repertoire.

“D’Angelo Russell is mostly valued for the good over the bad, the good being the playmaking, the ability to make timely shots, the bad being the inconsistent shooting. Even though there's improvement on defense, that's just not his skill set, but it takes two to tango.”

Medina’s view has been echoed by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who has now reported that the Lakers’ ‘calculus’ over Russell has changed due to his improved performances over the last few weeks, with it looking more and more likely that the Lakers will keep hold of their starting point-guard after all.

Russell could give Hawks ‘roster redundancy’

Medina argues that the Lakers aren’t trying to move on from Russell because of fit concerns with the rest of the group, but that it would be more opportunity-based if a player, like Murray, would be made available for him.

However, as it pertains to the Hawks specifically, the journalist feels any potential deal would cause some ‘roster redundancy’ due to his skill-set of being a ball-dominant guard similar to Trae Young’s.

“If the Atlanta Hawks make Dejounte Murray available, the Lakers wouldn’t think to blink twice about trading Russell for him. I just don't think the Hawks would want Russell, because they already have Trae Young as the ball-dominant playmaking-guard. The Lakers aren’t concluding that Russell is not a good fit, it's more opportunity-based. But, because of his varied strengths and weaknesses, his market value can be very mixed. It's attractive, because of his skills, and also the fact that he's on an expiring deal. But, there’s also the danger, specifically with the Hawks, that there is roster redundancy, because there are teams that already have a ball-dominant guard.”

Is Murray that much of an upgrade?

The Hawks guard doesn't stand out on defense as much as expected

On the offensive side of the ball, Murray offers more points per game, whereby he is averaging 21.4 points, but Russell has been the most efficient shooter, particularly from behind the arc, where he is posting 17.3 points, but on 46.5 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from distance.

In comparison, Murray is shooting a 46.6 field goal clip, though, he is only connecting on 37.0 percent of his shots from downtown.

When asked whether Murray would be a better fit than Russell on the Lakers' roster, Medina argued that he would be as he would provide some much-needed perimeter defense.

“ Murray would be an upgrade if it's involving D‘Angelo Russell, simply because of fit. Russell has been a mostly good fit with the Lakers, but, when you're looking at things through the big picture lens they need, they do need to improve their perimeter defense and Murray can help with that”.

But, when breaking down the defensive numbers and comparing the two guards, there are far fewer differences than originally anticipated.

D'Angelo Russell vs. Dejounte Murray - Defensive Tracking Defensive Category D'Angelo Russell Dejounte Murray DFG% DIFF% DFG% DIFF% Overall 49.1 2.4 50.4 2.7 3-pointers 38.5 1.1 39.4 1.7 2-pointers 56.3 2.4 57.0 2.2 < 6 ft. 68.4 5.1 64.4 0.6 < 10 ft. 61.3 2.7 59.9 0.7 > 15 ft. 40.4 2.6 39.1 0.7

While the biggest difference defensively between Russell and Murray is defense on shots from less than six feet, whereby opponents facing Russell convert on 68.4 percent of their attempts, 5.1 percent greater than their field goal average, when facing Murray, they still perform better than their average, albeit by only 0.6 percent.

A similar outcome follows regardless of the area of the court in which either guard is defending, even in the perimeter, with Russell holding his opponents to 61.3 percent from less than 10 feet, while Murray holds his to a slightly lesser 59.9 percent, with neither player holding their opponents to a lower percentage than their average.

While Murray's numbers are arguably better, they are perhaps not enough for the Lakers to be too aggressive at the deadline and consider using both Russell and their 2029 first-rounder to lure the Hawks into a deal.

The numbers just don't indicate that the Hawks guard would move the needle enough to heavily contribute to upgrading the Lakers' overall defense, whereby they rank 17th in the league for percentage points differential, holding their opponents to a mere minus-0.1 percent overall.

In conclusion, it seems that the Lakers would be keen on bringing Murray to Los Angeles, but such a deal would be difficult to maneuver due to the Hawks' stance on acquiring a player like Russell.

With just one day until the deadline, though, nothing is set in stone and while it looks more likely that Russell will stay in Los Angeles, the Lakers, as a team, will certainly be a name to keep an eye on in regard to potential trade activity.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.