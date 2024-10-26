Consistency in the Premier League's officiating has been called into question after Manchester City’s Phil Foden was not booked for doing exactly what Declan Rice did to earn his early dismissal against Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this season.

The Arsenal midfielder saw red against the Seagulls for delaying the re-start by nudging the ball from Joel Veltman’s vicinity four minutes after the second half started. Mikel Arteta’s side were then punished again three games later – this time against fellow title challengers Manchester City – as Leandro Trossard was given the same card for, once again, delaying the game from re-starting by kicking the ball away.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rice’s red card against Brighton was the first of his career – for both club and country.

Against Southampton, City star Foden prevented Adam Lallana from taking a quick free-kick. However, after the delay, the referee ultimately showed a yellow card to the Saints man.

Foden Escapes Yellow Card for Incident Similar to Rice’s

Fans of the north London outfit were, rightly or wrongly, displeased with Chris Kavanagh’s decision – and have been irked further after Foden managed to walk away from an incident without a card for doing something ever so similar to what his compatriot Rice did at the end of August.

Rice, despite the overwhelming disappointment, gave a cultured post-match interview, while plenty of fans and pundits gave their two pence on the controversial-but-explainable incident - and their distaste towards the level of refereeing in England has only been boosted tenold after Foden's lucky escape.

In Manchester City’s Premier League encounter against a struggling Saints, a fixture they triumphed 1-0 in thanks to an Erling Haaland finish, Foden somehow escaped a caution in the 56th minute after preventing Lallana from taking a free kick.

In his own half, Lallana kicked the ball into Foden’s midriff in an attempt to get the ball rolling, quite literally, and find a teammate quickly. While doing so, the latter stood in front of the former and turned to complain to the referee, Tony Harrington, which resulted in the Southampton midfielder receiving a yellow card – rather than Foden himself.

In the wake of the controversial decision, Arsenal supporters have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to insist they feel hard done by. Comparing Foden’s incident to that of Rice, one wrote: “Rice was sent off for less than that”, while another stated the lack of integrity among Premier League officials: “No integrity. Wrap it up!''

Feeling the injustice, a third fan said: “Of course. [It’s] rigged”, while another said: “More corruption and they are not trying to hide it!” Once again, Manchester City and Arsenal are both – alongside Arne Slot’s Liverpool – are embroiled in a title race and the smallest of margins, including the odd red card, can make all the difference.