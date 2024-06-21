Highlights Last December, the Ravens claimed Malik Cunningham off the Patriots practice squad.

Cunningham is changing his position from quarterback to receiver, in hopes of earning more playing time.

Former Louisville star is excited about new change and wants to help the team win.

Malik Cunningham was signed by the New England Patriots after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. He had a couple of snaps in his rookie year, but never really had a chance to show what he was worth, in 2023 at least.

In December, the Baltimore Ravens signed Cunningham off the Patriots' practice squad. Cunningham, unfortunately, is still blocked when it comes to receiving snaps, since the Ravens' quarterback, Lamar Jackson, is pretty good.

As a result, Cunningham is making a bit of a change, and will be playing receiver for Baltimore this fall. He spoke a bit about this, via the Ravens' official website:

"Honestly, I'm gonna just keep it real. Where I grew up, like a lot of us, we're just straight ballers... When I got to middle school, I went strictly quarterback, but I've always been athletic. I really, honestly, don't think Lamar can go out there and do that, what I'm doing right now. … There ain't nothing that nobody can say to me that I can't do if I put my mind to it, honestly."

Cunningham sounds confident in his ability pretty much anywhere on the field, and he also has some jokes about Jackson, who he was actually teammates with for a year when the two played at Lousiville in college. Cunningham says he's all about doing whatever it takes to help the team win, and this is a good example of that.

Cunningham is Excited About His Positional Change

He claims he just wants to help the team win in any way possible

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It's rare to see players switch from quarterback to receiver, mostly because there's a big difference in athleticism between the two positions. Even the most athletic quarterbacks usually can't keep up with the speed and agility of other receivers.

However, while Jackson has obviously proven more over the course of his career, Cunningham actually has a similar playing style to Jackson. As a quarterback, Cunningham loved to use his legs, and there were concerns that his tendency to run was too often when he came into the league.

He's very fast and elusive and was able to juke college defenders with ease. These tendencies will help him tremendously in switching to the receiver position.

Cunningham talked a bit about how his athleticism makes him useful in multiple areas of the game:

"I believe in myself and my ability. Yeah, I can play quarterback. But that's not what they need me to do right now. They need me to do something else. I'm the type of guy, whatever it takes for the team to win."

He was very impressive in his collegiate career, in which he played five years from 2018 to 2022. Cunningham finished his collegiate career with a 62.6% completion rate, while being just shy of 10,000 passing yards with 9,664, and he threw for 70 touchdowns with just 29 interceptions. Cunningham also finished with a 151.7 passer rating.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Cunningham's ability as a passer and a runner made him one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC, but 2020 was one of his best overall seasons. During that year, he finished fifth in the conference in passing yards (2,617), third in passing yards per attempt (8.6), fourth in passing touchdowns (20), and fourth in passer rating (150.3).

Malik Cunningham's College Career Stat Cunningham Games 59 Completion % 62.6% Passing Yards 9,664 Rushing Yards 3,179 Total Touchdowns 120 Interceptions 29 Passer Rating 151.7

While he wasn't considered among the elite quarterbacks in the draft, Cunningham still had a lot of potential. He might not have expected to go undrafted, but he quickly signed with the Patriots and began his NFL career. He struggled to find playing time there and was claimed by another team, who already had a star in his position.

While it would be easy for Cunningham to feel frustrated by this, he's simply focused on helping the team win:

"It goes back to me not being stubborn... I have to do what's best for the team, be where my feet are. Maybe they see something else in me."

Overall, the receiver position does have much more playing time in Cunningham's career with the Ravens than if he remained at quarterback. It sounds like he's taking the position change with grace, and is working to find his way on the field.

Source: Baltimore Ravens

