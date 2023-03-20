Lamar Jackson could find himself working for the New England Patriots if he can’t come to an agreement with the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has claimed.

Lamar Jackson has certainly been given a lot to think about after the past few weeks when it comes to what he wants to do with his future. He could have had his long-term future sorted out last summer, but having turned down a 3-year, $133m offer from the Baltimore Ravens, he decided to bet on himself in 2022 in hopes of getting a bigger and better deal.

And it looked as if it would pay off in the early stages, with him getting some consideration to be named the league’s MVP after a great start, but after suffering another season-ending injury, that future became slightly hazier, especially after the Ravens handed him the non-exclusive franchise tag, allowing other teams to come in and make him an offer and give the Ravens some draft picks back as a result.

However, the outlook hasn’t looked good as teams have looked to stay away from his services, perhaps as a result of his injury history, but that doesn’t mean teams can’t still kick the tyres on him, and according to Jeremy Fowler, there might be one team to keep a very close eye on.

Lamar Jackson shipping up to Boston?

Speaking on ESPN’s Sportscenter this weekend (quoted by NESN), Fowler listed a number of teams that could be considered as options for Jackson, and hinted that the New England Patriots can consider themselves part of that list due to their style of play:

Right now there’s no real firm offer sheet for Lamar Jackson that I’m aware of. Teams are probably slow-playing this. The draft could be a good indicator because you have a team like the Colts at number four. If they feel like they can’t get the quarterback of the future they wanted to draft maybe they pivot to Lamar Jackson. The Jets, if they strike out with Aaron Rodgers, certainly that’s not expected, but they could pivot.

And then you got some wild cards like Tennessee or New England. Teams that like to run the ball. You never know.

Lamar Jackson going to jumpstart the Patriots again?

On the surface, this does look like an odd move for the Patriots to make, especially after bringing in Bill O’Brien to be their offensive coordinator (who worked with quarterback Mac Jones at Alabama), why would you make a change like that only to then change to a different QB?

But perhaps they see Jackson as something of a backup plan in case Jones’ struggles happen again in 2023 as they did in 2022, or they want him to sit for a year behind Jackson and really learn an NFL offence whilst using Jackson as their main quarterback for 2023 in hopes of winning a title.

It would be a tricky one to justify, but when it comes to someone as smart as Bill Belichick, you can’t really rule anything out when it comes to finding tricks up his sleeves.