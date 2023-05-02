Lamar Jackson’s deal with the Baltimore Ravens should be seen as an indicator that fully guaranteed deals for all players is not going to become the norm, Albert Breer has claimed.

After plenty of talk back and forth over the course of the offseason, including the man at the middle of it all revealing that he had requested a trade, the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson finally came to terms on a deal that will keep him at M&T Bank Stadium for the foreseeable future.

The exact terms of the deal see Jackson set to pocket as much as $260m when all is said and done, with $185m of it guaranteed. It certainly is a lot of money, but is missing a rather crucial caveat, and that’s having the contract be fully guaranteed, something that Jackson reportedly wanted all through the negotiations. The deal does however make Jackson the highest-paid player in league history in terms of a per year average.

But the sticking point through all of this has always been the absence of a fully guaranteed deal, and now that the talks have concluded, Albert Breer thinks that it’s a big sign of how negotiations are going to carry on being conducted moving forward.

Lamar Jackson not the trailblazer that he could have been

Writing for SI.com, Breer pointed to previous contracts that have been handed out around the league, and how deals like Jackson’s continue to be the outlier even when other quarterbacks around the league, who have accomplished less than Jackson, have received theirs:

It was five years ago now that Kirk Cousins got his groundbreaking, fully guaranteed, three-year, $84 million deal. A new day for players? Not exactly. Matt Ryan, Aaron Rodgers, Jared Goff and Carson Wentz all did blockbuster deals within 18 months of Cousins’s deal, and all reverted to the traditional quarterback contract structure, rendering the Vikings’ contract for their quarterback an outlier.

And similarly, in the 14 months since Deshaun Watson got his fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million deal from Cleveland, Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson, Jalen Hurts and now Jackson have done top-of-the-market deals with a traditional quarterback structure that put the Watson deal in the same once-in-a-blue-moon category where Cousins’s landed.

The worst part for players is simply that if quarterbacks can’t consistently get over that hump, then it’s more or less going to be impossible for guys at other positions, too. The Jackson negotiation certainly underscores why. After all, if you’re a player like the Ravens quarterback, hundreds of millions of dollars can be sitting there for only so long before you end up taking it. What’s more, it’d be tough to blame anyone for taking it. I know if I were Lamar, I would’ve done it long before he did—which is why there won’t be any change to all this anytime soon.

Lamar Jackson (and others) left to wonder what might have been

The simple fact is, that owners simply won’t part with fully guaranteed money on a regular basis because the risk of injury is so high (at least in comparison to the other sports around the world where they do have those kinds of contracts), so any long-term or recurring injuries (like the ones Jackson has been dealing with the past two seasons) would be throwing money away.

And whilst they do have a lot of money to throw around, given the size of the contracts and the frequency of injuries, the maths just don’t add up to make it worth it for them. So unless there is a drastic change in either safety for the players (which in fairness, the NFL has been doing, but gradually) or a major boom in revenue to cover it up, then those kinds of deals won’t become the norm.