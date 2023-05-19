The Baltimore Ravens’ decision to hand Lamar Jackson a big contract might not have been as bad a decision as it first seems, Osi Umenyiora believes.

Other than the Aaron Rodgers saga with the New York Jets, arguably the biggest topic of conversation during this offseason was the situation surrounding Lamar Jackson and his contract talks with the Baltimore Ravens.

After lots of negotiations and back and forths between the two sides, they finally came to terms on an agreement that will see the 26-year-old stay at M&T Bank Stadium for the foreseeable future as he secured a deal that makes him the highest paid quarterback (on a yearly average basis) than any other player in NFL history.

Given Jackson’s injury history, that might seem like something of a risk on the Ravens’ part, especially the $185m in guarantees that they are giving him, but according to former NFL player Osi Umenyiora, that might not be such a big deal to fork out once you consider what he will bring to the franchise financially.

Lamar Jackson locks in the dollars for the Baltimore Ravens

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Umenyiora when asked whether the Ravens were right to give Jackson the contract that they did, he pointed out that whilst there were risks involved, the Ravens will more than likely make the money back when it comes to revenue that Jackson will bring to them in terms of sponsorships and other forms of income:

That's their problem [laughs]. You know I'm happy for him, I'm happy for every player who gets that kind of money. I always say that, whatever they pay a player, that's basically what he's worth. And for us, we can speculate on that. And a lot of times you see that teams are like ‘Man, this guy gets injured all the time. I'm going to give him $250m’, and it sounds bizarre.

But they've done their calculations, they've done their risk assessment and data, we don't know what his value to that team is, in terms of marketing, and maybe they're probably making a lot more money off of him, than what they're paying them. So, was it smart? Only time will tell, but I'm happy for him.

Money can’t buy The Ravens everything though

Whilst Umenyiora does raise a good point about the actual cost to the Ravens against what they bring in, there surely has to be more at play for them than just making sure they are financially in the black (especially given the money that teams make nowadays through tickets and TV money).

When you pay out this much money, you should also be looking at what he brings from a competitive standpoint, because what good is spending all that money if he doesn’t bring you success? That is going to be the true mark of whether this deal was right for the Ravens.