ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has been discussing Lamar Jackson and the circumstances that he and the Baltimore Ravens face in the coming days.

Lamar Jackson’s exit from the Baltimore Ravens is looking more and more likely following reports that have emerged over the weekend.

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson are running out of time to come to a long-term solution to the contract negotiations that have been going on since last offseason and which took on a whole different level of importance when Jackson suffered his second injury in two years back in December.

And with the NFL league calendar working somewhat against them, barring a drastic change in direction from either team (with reports a few weeks ago suggesting that they weren’t even close what it came to values), it looks as if they are going to have to take the short-term option of a franchise tag and hope to work things out further down the road.

However, the tag that they have reportedly chosen could also mean that they won’t get that chance to renegotiate again and he’ll end up with another team.

Baltimore Ravens hedging their bets on Lamar Jackson’s true value?

Writing for ESPN, reporter Jeremy Fowler claimed that according to his sources around the league, the Ravens will be tagging him, but on the non-exclusive tag, which means that another team could come in and take him depending on how circumstances played out:

Several people around the league believe the Baltimore Ravens have strongly considered using the non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson, which would deepen the intrigue on his future in a major way. While the Ravens haven't officially made a decision leading up to the deadline, several league executives now believe the non-exclusive tag -- which allows teams to offer Jackson a contract that Baltimore can either match or decline in exchange for two first-round picks -- makes the most sense for Baltimore.

Baltimore has had a challenging time negotiating with Jackson, so this allows him to shop his own services and bring an offer to the Ravens, taking out the guesswork and the haggling over guaranteed money. The tag should also fall somewhere around $32 million, far less than the projected $45 million for the exclusive franchise tag. And transferring the work to Jackson and other teams helps Baltimore maintain neutrality in any potential breakup.

The flip side is the lower tag could damage goodwill with Jackson at a sensitive time, and the Ravens can't control any potential trade for a bigger price than two first-rounders. A major decision looms for general manager Eric DeCosta.

The last straw for Lamar Jackson with the Baltimore Ravens?

As Fowler puts it, this might not go down well with Jackson, who after all he has given to the Ravens, might feel as if he is owed more, especially seeing as how his absence the last two years has arguably cost them deep runs in the playoffs, but given that happened as a result of Jackson’s injuries, the Ravens at the same time have the right to value him slightly less if they can’t trust him to stay healthy throughout the whole season.

the fact they’re reportedly considering this means that they might well have subconsciously made the decision to let him be someone else’s problem, and you can kind of understand that, especially given his health and how Super Bowl-ready the rest of the roster feels. You might as well cash in (if you can) and then use that to rebuild.