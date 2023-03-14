Lamar Jackson might have just have to wait a little bit longer until a team comes in with an offer to take him away from the Baltimore Ravens, Nick Wright believes.

Last Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens handed quarterback Lamar Jackson the non-exclusive franchise tag designation for the 2023 season. This leaves Jackson with two possibilities for what will happen this season. If a team comes in and negotiates a deal with him, then the Ravens will have the chance to match that offer and then leave it up to Jackson which team he plays for (and if it isn’t the Ravens, then they will receive two first-round picks for his new team).

The immediate aftermath saw a number of teams supposedly not show any interest in chasing after him, which made it look as if he was going to be forced to play for the Ravens this year in one form or another (or maybe even skip the whole season entirely similar to Le’Veon Bell back in 2018).

However, broadcaster Nick Wright believes that an offer for Jackson could be coming, but that we might have to wait until after the NFL Draft at the end of April for it to come along.

Lamar Jackson made to play the waiting game?

Speaking on First Things First (starting at 2:16), Wright pointed out that it could simply be a case of timing when it comes to Jackson getting offers from teams, as they might not want to give up any sort of draft capital this year, and would rather give up future picks instead, and hinted at one team that could very well have that thought process in mind:

The other reason I think it's taking some time... is because there might be a team that wants him that just doesn't want this year's draft pick to be included. Because if you wait until after the draft, then it's the next two draft picks, which will be the next two drafts. So there's one team in particular and that's the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts' whose owner talked about wanting Bryce Young who wanted a quarterback in this draft. Well, what happened on Friday? The Panthers jumped up to one. So it looks like [C.J.] Stroud is going one, Bryce Young is going two and the Colts are going be sitting there at four. Now maybe they love [Will] Levis or [Anthony] Richardson, or maybe they wait until the draft, draft their guy that's a non-quarterback and then sign Lamar to a huge deal.

Lamar Jackson might get his payday in the end

Wright does raise a very interesting point here, because it does allow teams a little bit of time to think about what they are going to do during the draft, and give them a bit of a backup plan should things go haywire on the night (such as the amount of trades that went on last year), knowing that if their quarterback isn’t available, then they can take a run at an NFL ready quarterback instead.

So it might well be the case that Jackson should keep his phone close to him once the draft comes to an end, because there might be an offer for him sooner than he thinks.