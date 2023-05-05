Details of Lamar Jackson’s contract with the Baltimore Ravens have been released online, and it shows just how committed the team were to keeping the quarterback at M&T Bank Stadium.

After plenty of talk back and forth over the course of the past two offseasons, including the revelation that the man in the centre of it all revealing that he had requested a trade, the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson finally came to terms on a deal that will keep him at M&T Bank Stadium for the foreseeable future.

The exact terms of the deal see Jackson set to pocket as much as $260m when all is said and done, with $185m of it guaranteed. It certainly is a lot of money, but is missing a rather crucial caveat, and that’s having the contract be fully guaranteed, something that Jackson reportedly wanted all through the negotiations. The deal does however make Jackson the highest-paid player in league history in terms of a per-year average, so it’s not as if Jackson is being short-changed.

Further details of the contract have since been released on social media in the wake of Jackson’s press conference to announce the deal, and it dives further into how far the Ravens are willing to go in order to keep hold of their star quarterback for the coming years.

Lamar Jackson set to be loaded, but it might not leave the Baltimore Ravens’ finances reeling

As per SpotRac, the Ravens will be committing an awful lot of their salary cap to Jackson in the future, with the figure reaching close to a staggering $75m in 2026 and 2027:

Even though these figures do jump up quite significantly, it should be noted that the NFL salary cap is expected to grow over the coming years (as it always does), but will also reportedly take a major jump at some stage once new TV deals from the league’s broadcast partners kick in, which means that the percentage of the cap that’s taken up by Jackson’s deal will likely be roughly the same each year.

Baltimore Ravens still need to be cautious with their quarterback

Whilst the cap hit might be pretty easy for them to handle, it is still an awful lot that they are committing to a player that has been injured twice in the past two seasons, both of which have come during the most important part of the campaign.

And if they don’t want that to happen again, then their whole offensive philosophy is going to have to change. He can’t be asked to run the ball as much as he has done, the offensive line need to make sure they are in a position to protect him in the pocket and their weapons need to be reliable enough for Jackson to get the ball out of his hands and into theirs in an instant.

Otherwise all this money is just going to end up going down the drain without any reward for it.