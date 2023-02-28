The Baltimore Ravens need to pay Lamar Jackson what they have to or risk not being a competitive force on the field, Dan Orlovsky has claimed.

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could very well be spending the vast majority of this offseason the same way that they spent the majority of last offseason, and that it sat around talking about a new long-term deal that will keep him in Maryland for the forseeable future.

The two sides do have the option to kick the can down the road a little bit further through either a ‘franchise tag’ or ‘transition tag’ that will keep him under their control for at least this year, but with Jackson and the Ravens reportedly $100m apart when it comes to how much he’s worth it looks like a long-term solution isn’t going to be coming at any point soon.

However Dan Orlovsky seems to think that the Ravens can’t really function as a competitive team without Jackson on the field and that they need to make sure that they pay him this summer.

Baltimore Ravens likely to go backward without Lamar Jackson?

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, he pointed out how in the past the Ravens have essentially had to rely on him to be their driving force on offense when the rest of the team were not up to scratch, and that should be enough to convince them to pay him what he wants:

Video: Dan Orlovsky discusses Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens:

Orlovsky’s point to the Ravens should be pretty obvious. With Jackson having missed ten games over the past few years, the combined records of the men who have had to replace him (Tyler Huntley, Josh Johnson and Anthony Brown) has been 3-7, with their performances in 2021 costing them a spot in the playoffs whilst their 2022 play meant they were out in the first round when a fully healthy Jackson arguably could have taken them much further.

The problem though, is that you simply can’t trust Jackson to stay healthy these days, and that might be where the Ravens are showing some hesitancy, it would be financially irresponsible for them to offer him a big-money deal when his chances of making it through all 17 games (plus any postseason matches) are getting slimmer and slimmer.

There has to be a happy-medium somewhere that will satisfy both sides, but the longer it goes on until they get it, the more likely it is that they’ll end up having to part ways.