Lamar Jackson shouldn’t even take to the field this upcoming season for the Baltimore Ravens after seeing the deals handed out to other quarterbacks, Dominique Foxworth believes.

The Lamar Jackson contract talks with the Baltimore Ravens took a pretty big twist the other day, although it wasn’t through anything that either the quarterback or the franchise did, or indeed didn’t do. Instead, it came from a different team about 100 miles away down I-95.

On Monday, the Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts came to terms on a 5-year, $255m deal that will see him earn on average $51m a year, something that he has justifiably earned after his tremendous season in 2022 that saw him finish 2nd in the MVP voting and take the Eagles all the way to the Super Bowl.

It is also a lot more than what the Ravens have offered Lamar Jackson in the past (with the quarterback himself confirming that he turned down a 3-year, $133m deal which would have seen him on $44.3m a year average) and more than the $32.416m that Jackson is currently set to earn this year after the Ravens gave him the non-exclusive franchise tag.

And whilst the two sides might well hope for an end to the situation, in Dominique Foxworth’s eyes, if they don’t come to a long-term arrangement then he doesn’t see how Jackson will step foot on the field in 2023.

Baltimore Ravens set to lose out on Lamar Jackson for 2023?

Speaking on ESPN’s First Take (starting at 0:03), Foxworth claimed that given the contracts that have been handed out around the league (and that could well be coming up), he doesn’t see how Jackson could be in a position to take the field for the Ravens this season until he gets what he thinks is a fair deal from the team:

I find it hard to believe that he’s going to go out there and play for $32m when he looks around at the rest of the quarterbacks in the league, and what they're getting paid and how valuable he is to this team, understanding that he spent a couple of weeks last year and the year before injured, he knows how valuable his body is and how difficult it's going to be for them to replace him.

I wouldn't go out there for $32m. I probably would have signed one of these other deals up until now, but not for £32m when these other players are getting north of $40m, some over $50m.

Have other deals backed Ravens into a corner over Lamar Jackson?

Whilst Jackson didn’t take his team to the Super Bowl, he did win the league MVP, so you can sort of put the two on the same level in terms of what they’ve accomplished and if you want to go down the line that Hurts has ‘set the market’ for quarterbacks, then you can make the argument that the Ravens are short-changing Jackson somewhat.

But given the ‘injury factor’ with Jackson, even if you put it up against what Hurts has got, then the offer seems pretty fair on both sides, and Jackson has to realise that. Whilst he might not be happy with the deal, it is likely the best that he is going to get and should sign it before the Ravens start to turn their attention elsewhere.