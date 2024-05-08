Highlights Lamar Jackson dropped from 215 to 205 pounds for the 2024 season, aiming to play faster.

Nutrition-focused quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Dak Prescott have set precedents for maintaining health.

Jackson's unique playing style necessitates some bulk, yet he has managed to avoid major injuries throughout his career.

During the 2018 NFL Combine, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson weighed in at 216 pounds. Over the years, the star signal caller bulked up to around 230.

However, during a recent discussion on the I Got Time Today Podcast, Jackson responded to a post where a user called him "2019 slim":

Most definitely. I was 230 two years ago. I was 215 last season, but now I’m like 205.

While the 2024 season will only be Jackson's seventh in the NFL, he is starting to put together a compelling resume for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A two-time league MVP and a three-time Pro Bowler, the QB could really make a strong case for the Hall if he could just make that elusive run to the Super Bowl.

Ravens Star Played at 215 in 2023 and is Now 205

Many star QBs have become more nutrition focused over the course of their careers

There have been several quarterbacks who have improved their health during their playing days. Tom Brady is among the most famous examples. The legendary New England Patriots quarterback became obsessed with what he was putting into his body, and his diligence helped him remain a star well into his 40s while also creating a new revenue stream in the form of his "TB12" company.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is another example of a star signal caller who changed his diet to help him avoid major injuries. While Prescott's weight has been in the 230s for nearly his entire career, he says he is now vigilant about what he eats and no longer dines on McDonalds and Taco Bell like he did as a rookie.

Lamar Jackson Stats 2021 Through 2023 Year Games Played Rushing Attempts Yards Per Carry 2021 12 133 5.8 2022 12 112 6.8 2023 16 148 5.5

Quarterbacks can take huge hits behind the line of scrimmage and do need some bulk to withstand the punishment. Jackson is a special case as he regularly runs the ball more than 100 times in a season and is subject to big hits in the open field.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Lamar Jackson's rushing prowess is unprecedented at the QB position, as his 5,258 rush yards through his first 86 career games are over 1,000 more than the next best mark (Michael Vick) over that duration. However, he's also been taking a lot more punishment, as his 875 rushes during those 86 games are nearly 200 more than the next highest mark (Cam Newton).

Considering his playing style, Jackson has done a good job of avoiding catastrophic injury over the course of his career, though he has missed a few games nearly every year to minor issues. The Ravens' QB has never played in less than 12 games in a season but has also never played a full 17- or 16-game slate either.

If playing at 205 will allow Jackson to play even faster, that would be bad news for the NFL as the Ravens renew their Super Bowl hopes once again after a great 2024 offseason. However, it would also mean that Jackson needs to be even smarter about avoiding contact without that extra muscular cushion.

