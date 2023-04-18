Lamar Jackson should be expecting a new offer from the Baltimore Ravens in light of Jalen Hurts’ new deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, Ian Rapoport has claimed.

Yesterday, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts signed a new deal with the team that will see him paid $255m over the next five years, with $179m of it guaranteed. The deal comes off the back of a season in which he helped take the Eagles to the Super Bowl, somewhat revolutionised the game with the use of the ‘tush push’ that almost made the NFL ban the play and in which he finished 2nd in the league’s MVP race.

Following the announcement of the deal, there was some discussion about how Hurts had ‘set the market’ ahead of contract talks for a number of quarterbacks around the league who are in line for new deals in the coming months, those being Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.

Jackson is arguably the most prominent of the three, purely off the back of the problems that the two sides have had stretching back to last offseason in trying to get a long-term deal done, balancing what he has done for the franchise in the past against his injury problems that have occurred in each of the past two seasons.

And according to Ian Rapoport, this contract is likely set to have a big impact on what will happen between the Ravens and Jackson.

Jalen Hurts lends a helping hand to Lamar Jackson

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport discussed the details of Hurts’ deal before claiming that the Ravens would likely ‘adjust’ their offer and use it get a deal with Jackson over the line, before diving further into the details of what the deal will entail for the quarterback.

Video: Ian Rapoport discusses the impact of Hurts’ deal on Lamar Jackson (warning, some strong language):

Will Lamar Jackson get lucky off the back of this?

The figures that people are talking about with Jackson and the $133m refer to the offer that came in last year for him from the Ravens, before he suffered his second season-ending injury which possibly cost the Ravens the top spot in the AFC North and even a deep run in the playoffs.

Now the Ravens will get another chance to look at ‘the market’ and see what Jackson is worth to them when placed side by side with someone like Hurts, but there will still be the lingering issue about his injuries, something that probably would have seen a deal get sorted if he hadn’t suffered from them over the past two years.

So it might get Jackson a little bit more from the Ravens, but Jackson shouldn’t be expecting to be on the same level as Hurts after what he has been through.