Highlights Mina Kimes and Nate Tice consider Josh Allen to be the "obvious" second-best quarterback in the NFL.

Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson fell to fourth overall in the duo's QB Draft.

Each player has a legitimate claim for the league's QB2 spot, but neither will be in the running for QB1 until they win a championship.

Lamar Jackson may be the youngest quarterback in NFL history to win multiple MVP awards, but he's not the quarterback closest to Patrick Mahomes' level, according to a pair of prominent analysts.

On Wednesday's installment of The Mina Kimes Show, both ESPN's Kimes and Yahoo! Sports' Nate Tice agreed Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was the "obvious" second choice in Kimes' annual QB Draft, over Jackson, Joe Burrow and C.J. Stroud, among others. Tice's selection of Los Angeles Chargers signal-caller Justin Herbert third overall then forced the Ravens quarterback into the fourth overall slot.

You can see the top-10 of Kimes' and Tice's draft below.

The Mina Kimes Show 2024 QB Draft On The Clock QB Selected Nate Tice Patrick Mahomes Mina Kimes Josh Allen Nate Tice Justin Herbert Mina Kimes Lamar Jackson Nate Tice Jordan Love Mina Kimes Joe Burrow Nate Tice C.J. Stroud Mina Kimes Dak Prescott Nate Tice Trevor Lawrence Mina Kimes Jalen Hurts

Jackson captured the 2023 MVP award after leading the Ravens to a 13-4 record and the AFC's No. 1 seed for the second time in five seasons. Allen, meanwhile, carried the Bills through some early struggles to a five-game win streak to close the year, capturing their fourth consecutive AFC East title in the process. Both players were eliminated by Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason.

How Do Allen And Lamar's 2023 Numbers Compare?

They both have advantages in some key areas

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone who follows the NFL in virtually any capacity has an opinion on which quarterbacks top the league's hierarchy, and almost all of them are happy to tell you why your opinion on the matter is incorrect. We aren't going to do that to Mina or Nate, as the former presented a good bit of evidence to support her pick and back their shared claim.

[He] had the lowest pressure-to-sack ratio in the NFL last season... his numbers under pressure are unreal... [he's] unbelievably efficient and deadly as a runner... 51.5% of his rushes last year went for first downs. That's the most of any QB by quite a bit; that's more than Jalen Hurts, who has the Tush Push.

When you look at the statistics beyond what Mina mentions, Allen still has the edge on Lamar in many aspects, particularly those concerned with passing. While their team's different schemes and personnel strengths and weaknesses obviously contribute to their numbers, there's no disputing Allen has been more productive overall, with Jackson seemingly outpacing him on a per-play basis.

Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen - 2023 Production Metric Jackson Allen Completion Percentage 67.2% 66.5% Passing Yards 3,678 4,306 Passing TD 24 29 Interceptions 7 18 Yards Per Attempt 8.0 7.4 Passer Rating 102.7 92.2 Rush Yards 821 524 Rush TD 5 15 Yards Per Rush 5.5 4.7 Rushing 1st Downs 48 57 2023 MVP Yes No

At the end of the day, neither franchise's fans will wane on their guy being better, and neither can make a legitimate claim of their man being above Mahomes until they snag a Super Bowl ring or two. Allen and Jackson's record against one another (2-2, including playoffs) also does nothing to separate them.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Pro Football Focus has been a big advocate for both players in the past, but leaned slightly in Josh Allen's favor last season in terms of QB grades. Allen finished with PFF's top overall mark (92.1); Jackson finished third (90.4), just behind Mahomes (90.5).

Baltimore hosts Buffalo on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 this season. Perhaps then the NFL world can get some clarity on which dynamic dual-threat quarterback is better at the conclusion of those 60 minutes.

