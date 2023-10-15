Highlights Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews have been a dominant quarterback-tight end duo, ranking near the top in terms of tight end yards, receptions, and touchdowns over the last few years.

They have a strong connection and chemistry, demonstrated by their telepathic-like communication on the field.

Andrews speaks highly of Jackson, emphasizing his leadership and down-to-earth nature, making him a special person and teammate.

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews together in 2018, much to the dismay of NFL opponents. Over their 5 plus seasons together, they’ve gashed defenses for nearly 300 catches, 3,937 yards, and 34 touchdowns in 72 games.

After a Ravens victory this year, Andrews spoke about what Lamar means to the team, “He just commanded the offense. He just looked so good. When you believe and have hope and a guy like that anything is possible. We're so blessed to have a guy like that.” Their special connection functions as the heartbeat of the offense. Here’s the inside scoop on the duo’s devastating dynamic.

A Top Ranked Quarterback Tight End Combination

Entering the 2023 season, Jackson targeted his tight ends an absurd 40 percent of the time according to Sports Illustrated. Obviously, Andrews soaked up the vast majority of those looks, making the argument for the Jackson-Andrews connection as the second-best tight end-quarterback tandem in the league.

Obviously, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce own the top spot with a crazy 532 catches for 6,665 yards and 51 touchdowns over 83 games. Despite those gaudy numbers, Mahomes throws to his tight ends 10 percentage less often than Jackson, which speaks to the latter's large reliance on Andrews.

Operating On Another Level

For either duo, their tight-knit chemistry accounts for much of their success. Jackson and Andrews’ telepathic level of communication was exemplified by a corner-of-the-end-zone touchdown against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.

On third-and-five with just 17 seconds to go in the half, Lamar floated a high archer into the deepest corner of the end zone that was seemingly flooded with defenders. Despite all the traffic, Andrews went over multiple defenders and came down with the score. From the outside, it looked like a dangerous play that easily could have been intercepted.

However, Jackson trusted his tight end to to come through. As the 2019 MVP put it, "I believe if I would have tried to shoot it to Mark, (the cornerback) could've made a play on it and probably intercepted it. I just gave Mark a shot, and he did the rest." On the flip side, Andrews knew exactly what was coming, "We rep it all the time. We've been doing this for a long time, and it just feels so good to be able to come out here and compete with him."

Jackson described their connection perfectly and succinctly in the lead up to Baltimore's meeting with the rival Tennessee Titans in Week 6 in London, England:

I believe it's like bread and butter.

Brothers In Arms

Through the first five weeks of the 2023 NFL season Andrews ranks top five among tight ends in touchdowns and receptions over 20 yards. He’s also top 10 in both receptions and yards despite playing one fewer game than many of the league leaders.

Regardless of where Andrews ends up statistically, you know he’ll have Jackson’s back come hell or high water. As the tight end told Yahoo,

I think a guy like Lamar is—if it's someone from the outside looking in, you can have a perceived judgment of who he is or what he's about. But just being around him so much, and he's just one of the most coolest, down to earth people that you'll ever meet. So I think that it's easy to perceive him in a certain way. But one of the best dudes, one of the best leaders that I've been around. And he's just a special person.

