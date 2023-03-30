Lamar Jackson might end up doing something drastic if he and the Baltimore Ravens don’t come to an agreement soon, Mike Florio believes.

The Lamar Jackson saga with the Baltimore Ravens is probably the second-biggest talking point of the NFL this offseason, falling just behind the situation concerning Aaron Rodgers and his trade from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets.

Things took something of an exciting twist this past week as Jackson came out on Twitter to reveal that he had actually asked for a trade from the Ravens back at the start of March, the timing of his request is rather crucial, as it came before the Ravens put a non-exclusive franchise tag on him, a tag which allows teams to come in an negotiate a long-term deal for him, which the Ravens will then have the chance to match, and if Jackson signed with that new team, the Ravens would receive two first-round picks for him.

Jackson made the situation worse when he went on a rant on Twitter about how he has been treated and how he was dealing with an injury for a large portion of the last season, something which might put teams off from trying to sign him this offseason.

What would be left for Lamar Jackson if that happened?

If he doesn’t get any offers from any of the other 31 teams around the league, then he would have to go back to the Ravens and either work out another deal, or play for them on the franchise tag, which would be $32.416 million, fully guaranteed.

However, speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, reporter Mike Florio claimed that there might be a third option for Jackson, and that would see him miss the entire season.

Video: Mike Florio discusses possible options for Lamar Jackson with the Baltimore Ravens:

Can Lamar Jackson afford to miss out on the 2023 season?

Missing out the whole season isn’t unprecedented, as that is what Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell did back in 2018 when he didn’t agree with the terms of his franchise tag.

On the Ravens’ end, whilst they would be able to save a lot of room in the salary cap by not paying him, they would also miss out on their best chance of making it to the playoffs and maybe even reaching the Super Bowl if Jackson doesn’t play a snap all year, they’d also miss out on getting something back for him in a trade.

Meanwhile for Jackson, he would get a year away from the game to fully recover from his two season-ending injuries in the past two years, but would have a year’s worth of pay missing that he won’t be able to get back.

In that scenario, you’d have to think the leverage is in Jackson’s hands, as the Ravens probably wouldn’t want to see the quarterback leave for nothing, and would probably lower their asking price just to get him off the books and hope another team would be willing to take him on.