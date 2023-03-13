Lamar Jackson could provide Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder both a boost on the field and possibly in the back account as well, according to Mike Florio.

Last Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens handed quarterback Lamar Jackson the non-exclusive franchise tag designation for the 2023 season. This leaves Jackson with two possibilities for what will happen this season. If a team comes in and negotiates a deal with him, then the Ravens will have the chance to match that offer and then leave it up to Jackson which team he plays for (and if it isn’t the Ravens, then they will receive two first-round picks for his new team).

And with free agency now upon us, Jackson, despite various reports that there weren’t many teams interested in bringing him in, could go and talk to a team in the hopes that something could get done in order to give him some clarity ahead of the upcoming season.

And Mike Florio believes that the Washington Commanders might still be in play, and that his signing might end up having an impact on owner Daniel Snyder amid growing belief that he could be set to sell the team.

Lamar Jackson not a money loser for Daniel Snyder?

Writing for ProFootballTalk, Florio, whilst also referring back to a previous article in which he laid out reasons why the Commanders might want to take a run at Jackson (even though there were one of the teams mentioned earlier that ruled themselves out), claimed that there was a way for the team, or more specifically the owner, to acquire the quarterback without having to be too financially responsible for what comes further down the line:

One question that some have posted relates to the funding rule. Would Snyder be able or willing to write a massive check for money that would be set aside, as an official guarantee that the contractual guarantees will be paid? But here’s the key. The bill for the escrow payment wouldn’t become due until March 31, 2024. If Snyder sells the team by then, the buyer would be the one paying that bill.

Others have asked whether it would impact the sale price for the Commanders. Given the fact that the NFL has both a salary cap and a salary floor, the player payroll dollars will be spent. And if getting the team means inheriting a major contract with a rare talent, oh well. The new owner will find a way to tolerate that complication.

Would the Commanders want to take a leap of faith with Lamar Jackson like this?

There is of course the thought that if you have Jackson in the camp, as opposed to the inexperienced Sam Howell which they seem to be preparing for, your team might become a little bit more attractive to buy as you have an experienced franchise quarterback to work with who you know can win you games (when healthy).

There would obviously also need to be a little more work put into it than this and it would put a hard deadline for Snyder to get a deal done, but you can certainly see why it might work to his advantage, and should plans change for the Commanders in terms of their desire at quarterback, then the two ideas might come together well.