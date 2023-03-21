Lamar Jackson being snapped up by the San Francisco 49ers would instantly make them favourites for the Super Bowl, Nick Wright believes.

Last season the San Francisco 49ers had to use four quarterbacks over the course of the campaign. Trey Lance started off the season before getting injured, Jimmy Garoppolo then took his place before another injury forced the team to turn to Brock Purdy, and whilst he made it all the way through to the last game of their season, an injury forced him to miss most of the game as they turned to Josh Johnson.

Now though they head into the 2023 season in something of a conundrum when it comes to the starting role. Do they move back to Lance, someone who has been somewhat underwhelming in the NFL despite being taken with the #3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, or do they go with Purdy who played rather well, but might not be the same player when he comes back from surgery.

Which means they might need to bring in a third option in order to get some competent play at the position, and Nick Wright believes that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is currently going through a contract dispute with the side, might be the best option for them.

Lamar Jackson to the rescue for the San Francisco 49ers?

Speaking on First Things First, having listed off a number of teams that should be looking to pursue Jackson, Wright came out with the 49ers, noting that whilst it might put them in ‘cap hell’ in the future, bringing in the Ravens QB for a season or so would instantly make them favourites for the Super Bowl, largely because of the rest of the roster that they’ve put in place.

Video: Nick Wright discusses Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens:

Should the 49ers fall in love with Lamar?

Obviously Jackson is also dealing with his injury problems, which may have played a part in why the Ravens didn’t offer him enough money in a long-term deal this offseason, so that would need to be factored in with any deal that any team makes for him.

However when it comes to the position, there can’t be any doubt that Jackson would offer an instant upgrade on what they have, and with the weapons they have like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, Jackson’s role in the offence would be greatly reduced so that could keep him safe from any further injury.

They probably won’t make any move soon, but if things aren’t going well with their quarterbacks as preseason ramps up, then it certainly can’t be ruled out as a possibility.