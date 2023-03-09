Lamar Jackson’s ability to stay healthy might be the reason that he didn’t recieve a lot of interest after he received the franchise tag on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens handed quarterback Lamar Jackson the non-exclusive franchise tag designation for the 2023 season. This leaves Jackson with two possibilities for what will happen this season. If a team comes in and negotiates a deal with him, then the Ravens will have the chance to match that offer and then leave it up to Jackson which team he plays for (and if it isn’t the Ravens, then they will receive two first-round picks for his new team).

Failing that, he will be made to play this year for the fee of $32.4m, all of which will be fully guaranteed whilst he and the Ravens try to agree to a long-term contract that will keep him in Maryland for a lot longer moving forward.

However, judging by what happened in the aftermath of him being tagged, it looks as though he is likely going to be down to just the one option for 2023, and Albert Breer believes he knows why.

Lamar Jackson not getting a lot of love from around the league?

In the hours after Jackson’s tagging, a number of NFL teams, some of whom really do not have a decent option at quarterback, were reportedly out of the running to try and negotiate a deal with the former league MVP, which has led to some speculation regarding possible collusion around the NFL.

But Albert Breer, who was writing in a mailbag column for SI.com, said that part of the reason teams might not be looking at him, is that he would be a big commitment, both financially and in terms of the structure of the team, for someone who can’t be seen as reliable after the past two season.

He’s finished the last two years on the shelf. He’s not the biggest guy to begin with. His skill set incentivizes (if not demands) you to run a certain type of offense for him, one that means he’s going to keep taking hits. And the mileage on his body over the first five years of his career is pretty much unprecedented. So this isn’t as easy as saying, Lamar is incredible, go sign him!

I’d do it, for the same reason the Browns went all-in on Deshaun Watson last year. It’s going to be hard to get into the club over the coming years—where the Bills, Chiefs and Bengals are with young quarterbacks who will keep the championship window ajar for the foreseeable future. Watson, if things go right, can get you in. Same with Jackson.

But the reality is if you’re a coach or GM, and you acquire Jackson, you’re tying your job security to his ability to stay healthy, and your staff’s ability to build an offense for him. I can see where that could be a daunting thought.

Lamar Jackson might be out of luck

I tend to agree with Breer in his analysis, you can’t be expected to pay full whack for a quarterback that is so unique if you can’t trust that he’ll be part of your team for the majority of the season, and in Jackson’s case, when it matters the most at the end of the year.

So it is a bit of a stretch to accuse the league of collusion, when really it is just a case of exercising caution. And when you consider that this year’s and next year’s draft classes are meant to be providing us with a lot of good talent at the position, you can see why teams might want to take their chances there with someone who is young and cheap rather than fragile like Jackson.

So as it stands, he might be better off sticking with the Ravens, even if it isn’t for as much as he would have liked.