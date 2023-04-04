Lamar Jackson might not be trying to get away from the Baltimore Ravens as hastily as it might seem, according to Ian Rapoport.

The past few weeks and months have certainly seen a lot of things go on with the contract talks involving the Baltimore Ravens and their quarterback Lamar Jackson, and you would be forgiven for losing track with just how things stand as we enter the month of April, with the Ravens’ season having been over for almost three months now.

Following his season-ending injury in December (his second in the space of two seasons), it’s fair to say that the relationship looks as if it is going south very quickly. The Ravens dropped a pretty big hint that they were prepared to move on without him when they placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on him, a tag which allows teams to come in an negotiate a long-term deal for him, which the Ravens will then have the chance to match, and if Jackson signed with that new team, the Ravens would receive two first-round picks for him.

Jackson then took things one step further last week as he went on a rant on social media about how he was treated by the team whilst also revealing that he asked the team to trade him (pointing out he asked them for the trade before they put the tag on him). However, according to Ian Rapoport, things might not be as bad as they seem in public.

Lamar Jackson still looking to rep the Baltimore Ravens?

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport claimed that his trade request might not necessarily have been a sign that he was desperate to leave the organisation, and that he still believed that the two sides would come to an agreement at some point in the near future.

Video: Ian Rapoport discusses the dynamic between the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson:

Will Lamar Jackson and the Ravens sort things out?

Given the language used by Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, it does seem as though the Ravens would much rather keep Jackson than get rid of him, although even they must admit that there would be some offers that are too good to turn down if it came their way (which the two 1st round picks would provide).

And this should be seen as good news for Ravens fans, because Jackson has been instrumental to their offense and their whole franchise since he was drafted, and it would be hard to see him with another team. They just have to hope that some sort of deal that works out for both sides is agreed soon, or they might start getting nervous about what the future of the team is going to look like.