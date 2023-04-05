Lamar Jackson should be feeling a little bit concerned about his future with the Baltimore Ravens following news about the franchise ahead of the NFL Draft.

The situation with the contract talks involving the Baltimore Ravens and their quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn’t been easy at the best of times, and the past few weeks and months have certainly done nothing to provide any sort of clarity over when this will all end one way or the other.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has stated that he wants to have him around, meanwhile the franchise aren’t too committed, as they only gave Jackson a non-exclusive franchise tag, meanwhile Jackson has gone onto social media to reveal he asked the team to trade him, but insider Ian Rapoport doesn’t think that necessarily means that he has washed his hands of the organisation.

Now though, the Ravens are set to be one of the teams hosting Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson for a visit ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, and when asked whether this should be seen as a ‘big deal’, the NFL Network’s Peter Schrager seemed to think it was.

Baltimore Ravens sending a message to Lamar Jackson?

Speaking on Good Morning Football (starting at 0:07), Schrager felt that a move like this has the potential to send a message to Jackson that they might be putting things together to move on from him if they can’t come to an agreement, and that his starting job might be in jeopardy:

Big deal. You only get 30 visits, you don't meet with a quarterback if you have one on your security, use those 30 visits to look at different positions that you might want to address. The Ravens, they have a lot of needs other than quarterback as well. And I would think that the meeting with Richardson is not only a statement within the building of ‘hey, we've got to consider different quarterback options’, it's a statement to Lamar.

It's a statement to Lamar saying ‘hey, we need to start thinking about contingency plans as well’. I think it is a big deal. I don't poopoo visits because hey, they want to take information from the guy, no. The Ravens, they have no chance of getting Anthony Richardson where they are right now sitting at 22, they have to move up to do it. And if they're going to move up to do it, that probably means he's their starting quarterback moving forward, not Lamar Jackson.

How should Lamar Jackson see a move like this?

It really shouldn’t be a surprise, but a move like this, especially the way that Schrager frames it, might leave Jackson rather confused as to what his long-term future is. Whilst Harbaugh might state he wants Jackson for 2023, a move like this could see Richardson sit and develop for a year, allowing Jackson to have one more year (which playing on the franchise tag would allow), before they ship him off.

Then he essentially finds himself in the same situation as he does this season where he’s looking for a team to take him on after a year in which he’ll be ‘betting on himself’ to try and get a big deal down the line. Is that something Jackson will want to sign up for? It seems hard to believe.