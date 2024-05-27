Highlights Lamar Jackson is focused on reaching the Super Bowl, not revenge against the Chiefs in Week 1.

Baltimore's offense struggled in the 2023 AFC Championship Game, putting up a season-low 10 points.

The Ravens aim to redeem themselves after falling short with a stronger offense led by Derrick Henry.

Most NFL fans are excited about the first game of the season. Superstar QB Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Baltimore Ravens in one of the most exciting opening week matchups on the slate.

This is an early iteration of a 2023 AFC Championship Game rematch, with MVP Lamar Jackson looking to get his team a win this time around.

Getting a game like this in front of a national audience would have most players ready for revenge. Jackson isn't like most players. In his head, Week 1 is just another stepping stone and nothing noteworthy for this season:

I really don't care who we play; it really didn't matter. At the end of the day, our goal is to make it to the Super Bowl.

That sounds like a man who is locked in after falling painfully short in the postseason again. The rest of the league should be nervous if this is Jackson's attitude until February. He's already unstoppable as is.

Will Baltimore's Offense Crack the Kansas City Defense This Time?

The Ravens' offense crumbled in the AFC Championship Game loss

A major reason why the Ravens didn't play in the Super Bowl last season was because the offense sputtered to a 10-point performance during the penultimate stop. They were 3-11 on 3rd down, turned the ball over thrice, and finished with only 22:30 minutes of possession.

Jackson completed only 54.1% of his passes and was sacked four times. Aided by baffling play-calling from the Baltimore sideline, the Chiefs completely smothered the Ravens for most of that game. A lot of Ravens on that side of the ball should want redemption, both in Week 1 and a potential playoff rematch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In home games started by Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens averaged 34.6 points during the 2023 regular season. Their 10 points in the AFC Championship Game was an ill-timed season-low for such games.

Week 1 will be a test for Baltimore's offense, especially with key addition Derrick Henry in line to make his debut. The hope is that he will make an already elite rushing attack into a historically dominant unit.

Derrick Henry's Career Statistics Year Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing TD's 2016 110 490 5 2017 176 744 5 2018 215 1,059 12 2019 303 1,540 16 2020 378 2,027 17 2021 219 937 10 2022 349 1,538 13 2023 280 1,167 12

From there, another Super Bowl is the target. Jackson is making that crystal clear:

Just us beating them in the regular season doesn't really do anything; it just helps us keep stacking up wins to hopefully make it to the playoffs if anything to try to get in that same position again and hopefully be successful.

2024's season opener against the Chiefs is just another regular season game. Both of those teams will care more about what happens in January. Regardless, even if Jackson won't hype it up, September 5, 2024, will show just how much the Ravens have grown since the AFC Championship Game.

A win won't signify a future parade. Revenge won't equate to a retroactive ring. However, Week 1 could spark a special season in Baltimore, with a happier ending this time.

