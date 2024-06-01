Highlights Lamar Jackson is skipping voluntary team activities, losing tons of money in offseason workout bonuses.

The new-look Baltimore Ravens offense needs all the reps it can get before the 2024 season.

Despite Jackson's absence, Coach Harbaugh isn't concerned, and high expectations remain for the reigning MVP.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is fresh off a 2023 campaign in which he won the second MVP award of his career, though he's taking it slow as he ramps up for 2024.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Jackson is skipping all voluntary Organized Team Activities right now. As Florio explains, Jackson may owe the Ravens millions of dollars over the next few seasons unless he curbs his habit of offseason absences.

"On closer review of his 2023 contract, Jackson has annual offseason workout bonuses of $750,000. To qualify, he must participate in 80 percent of the offseason workouts, excluding mandatory minicamp. He has already missed too many workouts to earn the $750,000 this year. An identical payment, with identical terms, is available in 2025, 2026, and 2027."

It's worth noting that these workouts are completely voluntary, though Jackson is the only offensive starter for the Ravens who isn't present. Considering the team lost two starting offensive linemen (Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson), last year's leaders in touchdowns (Gus Edwards), and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the new-look Baltimore offense needs all the reps it can get before the 2024 season starts.

Last month, Jackson claimed that he was hard at work on getting into the best shape of his life, dropping 25 pounds since the 2022 NFL season. Even though it looks like he'll remain away from the team until mandatory minicamp starts, expectations will be high for the reigning NFL MVP.

Jackson Has History Of Holding Out

Before his extension, Jackson planned to skip last season

When the Ravens applied the non-exclusive franchise tag to Jackson at the beginning of the 2023 offseason, the quarterback demanded a trade and threatened to hold out for the entirety of the season.

Of course, Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million contract hours before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft. But he's skipped out on voluntary team activities in previous offseasons before, which makes this latest instance both a confirmation of his habit, and less concerning for Ravens fans.

In fact, when asked about his quarterback's absence, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh merely shrugged it off as a yearly routine.

Jackson earned his second MVP during the 2023 season after going 13-3 and throwing for a career-high 3,678 yards with 24 touchdown passes, adding 821 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground. He also led the Ravens to their first AFC Championship Game appearance since 2012.

Jackson's rushing prowess is unprecedented at the QB position, as his 5,258 rushing yards through his first 86 career games are over 1,000 more than the next best mark (Michael Vick) over that duration. However, he's also been taking a lot more punishment, as his 875 rushes during those 86 games are nearly 200 more than the next highest mark (Cam Newton).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jackson has led the league in rushing yards per attempt three times (2019, 2020, and 2023), though it would have been four if he had qualified in 2022 (he fell just 13 carries short of the mark).

Jackson has never had a losing season with the Ravens and is 58-19 as the team's starter in the regular season. As long as he returns to practice by the time Training Camp begins, expectations should remain high for the team and the dual-threat quarterback.

The real question is why Jackson negotiated a workout bonus into his contract if he knew he would continue to skip out on voluntary portions of the offseason.

