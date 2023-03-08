Lamar Jackson’s status with the Baltimore Ravens heading into the rest of the offseason has left a lot of people online rather confused.

Yesterday we got a little bit closer to working out what will be happening with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, as we found out that he won’t be entering the free agent market this offseason. Well not in the traditional sense of the term anyway.

Despite having been negotiating for quite a long time over a new long-term deal, the Ravens got to yesterday’s franchise tag deadline without one in place, and so they gave him the ‘non-exclusive’ Franchise Tag heading into the rest of the offseason.

As per NFL.com, this means that “Jackson's tag will cost the Ravens $32.416 million in 2023, and they'll have until July 17 to reach a multi-year extension with the 2019 AP NFL Most Valuable Player before that number becomes permanent.” It does also mean however, that other teams can come in, offer him the same money and if the Ravens aren’t willing to put up a fight for his services, he’ll go to that team in exchange for two first-round picks.

But it seems as though the market might not be that big for Jackson.

Lamar Jackson set to be left all alone?

In the minutes and hours following the news of Jackson’s tagging, multiple reports started to emerge suggesting that teams around the NFL were not going to pursue Jackson this offseason despite them being able to approach him:

Whether it was because of his injury problems in the past few years, they want to try their luck in getting someone in the draft, they don’t like the fact he doesn’t have an agent, or they don’t want to give their draft picks away, but for that many teams (some of them in desperate need of a franchise quarterback), to be turning their nose up at Jackson does seem suspicious.

And it raised quite a few eyebrows from a number of notable pundits, ex-players and reporters from around the league as more and more teams seemingly dropped out of the race:

What is Lamar Jackson to do next?

I personally am not going to say or suggest anything that what is going on is related to ‘collusion’, I’m sure that every team has their own reason (some listed above), but it certainly is worrying to see someone with Jackson’s track record not be seen as a valuable commodity in today’s market.

What it does point to, is that Jackson is probably now in a ‘take it or leave it’ situation with the Ravens, as he probably won’t get another offer from elsewhere, which gives the team all the advantage when it comes to negotiating a long-term deal with him as they move forward.