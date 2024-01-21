Highlights Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to victory with a standout performance, completing passes, running for yards, and scoring touchdowns.

The Texans' mistakes and penalties hindered their offense and neutralized their quarterback.

The Ravens made adjustments in the second half, wearing down the Texans' defense and winning the time of possession battle.

The Houston Texans' Cinderella season came to an end on Saturday night as they fell to MVP favorite Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens by a score of 34-10 in the Divisional Round.

After a highly competitive first half that ended 10-10, the Ravens pulled away, scoring the final 24 points of the contest and shutting the Texans out in the second half. It was just Baltimore's second playoff win since 2014, and head coach John Harbaugh celebrated like it:

Jackson, who picked up his second career postseason win, delivered a signature performance, completing 16 of 22 passes for 152 yards, running for 100 yards (his third 100+ yard postseason rushing performance, an NFL playoff record for a QB), and contributing four total touchdowns.

Baltimore will now host the AFC Championship game next week on Sunday, January 28 at 3PM EST against the winner of tomorrow’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

Ravens won with adjustments and discipline

Baltimore took advantage of Houston's mistakes and pulled away in the second half

© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The difference in playoff experience between the two teams was on full display for much of the game, mainly in the form of penalties. The Texans, who were called for the fourth most infractions during the regular season (114), were flagged 11 different times for 70 yards, with most of them coming pre-snap.

These penalties kept the Texans offense behind the sticks and stopped the unit from getting into a rhythm. Against lower-level teams, the Texans managed to overcome these mistakes, but against a ferocious Baltimore defense, they effectively neutralized C.J. Stroud and Co.

The Texans finished the game with only 213 yards of total offense and 10 points, seven of which were the byproduct of a punt return for a touchdown by Steven Sims. The group looked like a jumbled mess all game and had few bright spots.

Stroud, for one of the few times this season, looked like the rookie that he is, completing 19-of-33 passes for 174 yards, his third-lowest total of the season. With that said, it’s hard to blame the young quarterback for his team’s woes. Without the yards after the catch and underneath passes, Houston was unable to manufacture big plays. The Texans needed their 22-year-old quarterback to be nothing short of flawless, and that just wasn’t realistic.

Houston was able to stay in the game early on thanks to a solid defensive game plan from another rookie in head coach DeMeco Ryans. Great teams adapt, though, and that’s exactly what Jackson and the Ravens did in the second half. After being held to just 10 points through the first 30 minutes, the Ravens offense erupted for 24 in the second half, 17 of which came in the final quarter.

Houston’s blitz-happy approach had less success, as Jackson did a good job of getting to his hot read and using his elite scrambling skills to get defenders out of position. With the Texans unable to extend drives, Baltimore wore down the Houston defense, winning the time of possession battle 37:35 to 22:25.

The Ravens now find themselves playing for an AFC Championship for the first time in over a decade, and while it’s important not to overlook their opponent, it’s difficult to deny that the team looks like a Super Bowl contender.