Lamar Jackson had quite the explosive response to claims about how he has been handling his future amid the contract dispute with the Baltimore Ravens.

Lamar Jackson is certainly not making things easy on himself when it comes to his long-term future in the National Football League. He could have had everything sorted out last season when he was offered a 3-year deal worth $133m with all of it guaranteed (this was after his first season-ending injury), however he decided to play on without it and after a great start to 2022 ended up with another injury down the stretch.

As a result (and as you might expect now that he can now be branded a major injury concern), the Ravens’ aren’t willing to hand out a big contract to him this offseason (at least not with everything guaranteed), with the best they could come up with being the non-exclusive franchise tag, a tag that allows other teams around the league to make him an offer, which the Ravens will then have a chance to match and would see them get two first-round picks if he signed with the other team.

However, offers have been non-existent for Jackson, and now he appears to be close to upsetting some of the league’s rules when it comes to how he handles negotiations.

Lamar Jackson giving the league a jump scare with his tactics

Yesterday, the NFL sent out a memo informing teams that a man named Ken Francis might be trying to negotiate with teams on Jackson’s behalf (Jackson it should be pointed out does not have an agent registered with the National Football League Player’s Association), and that this is against league’s rules when it comes to who can act as the middle-man between player and team.

However, Jackson was not willing to take these claims lying down, as he took to social media to slam a tweet from the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero about the matter:

Jackson then (perhaps in an attempt to clarify the situation), posted another tweet that showed him and his ‘business partner Ken’ promoting the quarterback’s upcoming fitness business:

Video: Lamar Jackson promotes his upcoming work:

Is Lamar Jackson making more enemies than friends during this?

The longer this goes on for Jackson and the more controversy that seems to come his way over these contract talks, whether they be with the Ravens or possibly another team, the more that teams might be thinking that it just isn’t worth the hassle to pursue this guy and move their attention elsewhere.

Because there’s every chance that even if they did get him this summer, they might have to go through the same headaches when they have to negotiate his next contract, and are they really going to want to go through that again?