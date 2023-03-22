Lamar Jackson has been slammed by FOX Sports’ Shannon Sharpe for what he perceives to be a show of ‘desperation’ amid concerns over his future.

Lamar Jackson and his handling of his current contract situation just keeps going from bad to worse for him. To begin with he was handed the non-exclusive franchise tag which carries a lesser guaranteed amount for this year, then no teams appeared to show interest in him, with that wait for some kind of offer still lingering on, it seems as though he might have to tuck his tail between his legs and go back to the Baltimore Ravens.

And that appears to be exactly what is happening, as according to Mike Florio on ProFootballTalk, Jackson has reneged on his demands when it comes to a fully-guaranteed deal, but does note that “a representative for Jackson has contacted more than one team in an effort to spark negotiations aimed at a possible offer sheet. The representative is not certified by the NFL Players Association.”

That could cause some problems, as the NFL sent out a memo last year pointing out that only NFLPA registered representatives were allowed to talk to teams, and with Jackson famously not operating with an agent, then it might come back to haunt him in more ways than one, and Shannon Sharpe was far from happy about it.

Shannon Sharpe lets loose on Lamar Jackson

Speaking on Undisputed, Sharpe tore into Jackson for the way he has been handling his contract situation and the fact that he doesn’t have an agent which might be the reason why he has had to change his strategy over the past few days.

Video: Shannon Sharpe goes after Lamar Jackson over his handling of free agency:

Lamar Jackson set to lament his actions?

The longer this gets drawn out, the worse it is going to look for Jackson, not just for this upcoming season, but also what is going to happen when he and his next team (whoever it may be) sit down for long-term contract talks, because this is just pushing his value down lower and lower because it just proves that the market for him just isn’t that big.

So when he and his team do get round the table, they are just going to keep the numbers down because he’ll be left in a ‘take it or leave it’ situation, as what he could have earned if he’d had proper representation from the start just flys away.