The Baltimore Ravens are in must-win territory heading into Week 3's game against the Dallas Cowboys , as they sit at 0-2.

Fortunately, a game against an NFC opponent may be just what the doctor ordered for Baltimore, as Lamar Jackson has a ridiculously good record against NFC opponents.

Heading into Week 3's game, Lamar Jackson is 20-1 in his career against NFC teams.

Jackson's last game against an NFC opponent came last Christmas, when the Ravens' offense picked the San Francisco 49ers apart in a 33-19 win.

While the Cowboys are 16-1 in their last 17 regular season home games, they are coming off an embarrassing loss at home to New Orleans last week , not to mention their 48-32 home loss in the playoffs against the Packers earlier this year.

Related John Harbaugh Has Been the Ravens' Biggest Weakness Lamar Jackson often shoulders the blame for Baltimore's repeated postseason shortcomings. But he's not most responsible for them.

The Ravens Are Hoping to Avoid an 0-3 Start

Lamar Jackson's lone loss against the NFC came in 2022.

Lamar Jackson's track record against the NFC has just one blemish, which came back in the 2022 season, when the Ravens lost to the New York Giants 24-20 in a mid-October loss.

Otherwise, Jackson has owned the NFC. Since taking over as the Ravens' starter, he's 20-1.

Lamar Jackson's Career Stats vs. NFC Teams Record (as starter) Completion % Passing Yards TD-INT Rushes Rushing Yards Rushing Touchdowns 20-1 64.1 4,277 34-8 245 1,611 9

As far as today's matcuhp is concerned, the last time the Ravens and Cowboys met came in 2020 back in Baltimore, when the Ravens won handily, 34-17. In that game, Jackson threw for just 107 yards, but he did get two touchdowns through the air. The Ravens mainly controlled that game on the ground, rushing for 294 yards, with Jackson getting 94 yards on 13 carries.

We'll see if Jackson can lead the Ravens to a win in Dallas and avoid an 0-3 start , which could be the death knell in their season.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless stated otherwise.