The Baltimore Ravens may have dropped a hint on what they expect to happen with Lamar Jackson this offseason based on their moves at the start of free agency.

Yesterday at 4pm ET, the NFL’s free agency period began. And after the initial frenzy of teams announcing who they were going to bring in during the ‘legal tampering’ period on Monday and Tuesday (although the deals couldn’t be made official until Wednesday), things are about to heat up a little bit more now, especially when it comes to the future of Lamar Jackson.

Last Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens handed Jackson the non-exclusive franchise tag designation for the 2023 season. This leaves Jackson with two possibilities for what will happen this season. If a team comes in and negotiates a deal with him, then the Ravens will have the chance to match that offer and then leave it up to Jackson which team he plays for (and if it isn’t the Ravens, then they will receive two first-round picks for his new team).

And even though reports hinted that there are no teams interested in signing him, this would be the time that they are allowed to officially offer him a deal, and the Ravens appear to be ready for that, as reports have suggested they have already been looking for backup options.

Have the Baltimore Ravens showed their hand to Lamar Jackson?

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the team have been looking at players such as Baker Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett at the start of this free agency period:

As Fowler notes, they have both since moved to different teams, but it does send something of a message to Jackson, the Ravens might have washed their hands of the matter and are looking at what the options are in case someone else does come in with an offer further down the line.

Are the Baltimore Ravens moving on, or just being prepared?

Even though the Ravens weren’t successful in getting the two quarterbacks mentioned, it is at least smart on their part to start putting things in place just in case the two sides can’t come to some sort of agreement, but at the same time it is sending a message to Jackson ‘we can do this with you, or without you’.

And if teams aren’t showing that much interest in Jackson, and the Ravens can pick up a capable starter, then Jackson could find himself waiting an awful long time before he finds out what team, if any, he’ll be playing for next season.