Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is fresh off a 2023 campaign in which he won the second MVP award of his career, but he's not getting complacent.

Earlier in May, Jackson claimed that he was hard at work on getting into the best shape of his life, dropping 25 pounds since the 2022 NFL season. At Organized Team Activities (OTAs) this week, Jackson shared that his reason for the weight loss was to get back to his roots as a more agile quarterback:

"I'll say it was important enough to be able to move around a little bit extra, that's all. Just so I can be more agile and be able to move more. I feel great. It's been so long [since feeling this agile]. We had COVID that happened to us; it slowed us down a little. But I feel great now."

Some Ravens fans may be concerned that Jackson, who missed five games each in 2021 and 2022 with various ailments, will be more injury prone with a more slender frame. Jackson attempted to assuage those concerns, saying that his durability has never been tied to his weight, but rather his preparation and practicing routine.

Jackson earned his second MVP during the 2023 season after going 13-3 and throwing for a career-high 3,678 yards with 24 touchdown passes, adding 821 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Last year, he led the Ravens to their first AFC Championship Game appearance since 2012.

A Faster Jackson Could Be Nightmare Fuel For DCs

The Ravens QB led the league in rushing yards per attempt in 2023

Jackson's rushing prowess is unprecedented at the QB position, as his 5,258 rushing yards through his first 86 career games are over 1,000 more than the next best mark (Michael Vick) over that duration. However, he's also been taking a lot more punishment, as his 875 rushes during those 86 games are nearly 200 more than the next highest mark (Cam Newton).

That tradeoff between volume and beating will be heightened this season as Jackson plays at a lighter weight, though perhaps Jackson will put more of an emphasis on sliding (unlikely) or running out of bounds this season (maybe). Of course, if he's just faster than every defender on the field, then he could just run everything in for a touchdown and never get touched.

Lamar Jackson Rushing Stats in Recent Years Year Games Played Rushing Attempts Yards Per Carry 2021 12 133 5.8 2022 12 112 6.8 2023 16 148 5.5

Jackson has led the league in yards per attempt three times (2019, 2020, and 2023), though it would have been four if he had qualified in 2022 (he fell just 13 carries short of the mark).

2023 was the first time since 2020 that Jackson carried the ball more than 140 times in a season, a mark which he surpassed in each of his first three seasons in the league. That pandemic season was also the last time the Baltimore signal caller rushed for more than 900 yards in a single campaign.

Now more agile, the expectation should be that Jackson will continue to blend an unparalleled mix of rushing volume and efficiency from the quarterback position, which should only compliment his evolution as a passer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: For those who claim he's just a running quarterback, Lamar Jackson is already second to Joe Flacco on the team's all-time passing list with 15,887 yards. His 125 career touchdown passes are also second.

Jackson has never had a losing season with the Ravens and is 58-19 as the team's starter in the regular season. Being in the best shape of his life should only make him and the Ravens harder to defend going forward.

If Jackson's slimmer frame allows him to continue racking up gaudy rushing totals into his late-20s and 30s, he'll have an undeniable Hall of Fame resumé (if he doesn't have one already). As it stands, he's already one of the best quarterbacks in Ravens history.

