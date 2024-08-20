Highlights Lamar Jackson faces criticism after a disappointing playoff performance in the 2023-24 AFC Championship.

Jackson is focusing on his goals, despite his critics' opinions, using the negativity as motivation.

The Ravens have Super Bowl aspirations, as Jackson's playoff performance historically lags behind his regular season achievements.

Lamar Jackson is entering his seventh NFL season coming off his second MVP campaign in 2023.

As impressive as Jackson's 2019 MVP season was, 2023 may have been even better, as Jackson made enormous strides as a passer, and led the Baltimore Ravens to the no.1 seed in the playoffs with a balanced attack.

However the Ravens, and Jackson's, season ended in disappointing fashion with a 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship. The Ravens uncharacteristically abandoned the running game, and turned the ball over three times, twice in the red zone.

The blame fell primarily on John Harbaugh's game plan on offense and Jackson's inability to finish drives.

However, entering the 2024 season, Jackson has said he doesn't care about what critics are saying.

In an appearance on Mad Dog Sports radio, Jackson insisted he's not focusing on the critics pointing to his playoff shortcomings.

I’m motivating myself because I know what I want to do at the end of the day. Those guys have their time. I really don’t care what the criticism is, what the critics say because, at the end of the day, I just came off an injury the year before and we made it all the way to the AFC [title game] in the new system. It’s nothing to be down on myself, my teammates or anything like that because we made it far.

Is the criticism towards Jackson fair? Let's go back to his six playoff games in his six seasons.

The Ravens Have Failed to Reach the Super Bowl Since the 2012 Season

Jackson is 2-4 in the NFL Playoffs after six seasons.

The Ravens are coming off a season in which they reached the AFC Championship game for the first time since the 2012 season, when Joe Flacco and the Ravens rode all the way to the Super Bowl.

It was also the first time that the Ravens ever hosted an AFC title game, making their loss all the more disappointing. The loss gave Jackson's critics more fuel for the offseason, given that Jackson's playoff appearances haven't measured up to his outstanding regular seasons.

Lamar Jackson's Game-By-Game Playoff Stats Season Round Result Completion % Passing Yards TD-INT Passer Rating Rushing Yards Rushing TDs 2018 Wild Card Round Loss 48.3 194 2-1 78.8 54 0 2019 Divisional Round Loss 52.2 365 1-2 63.2 143 0 2020 Wild Card Round Win 70.8 179 0-1 74.8 136 1 2020 Divisional Round Loss 58.3 162 0-1 64.5 34 0 2023 Divisional Round Win 72.7 152 2-0 121.8 100 2 2023 AFC Championship Loss 54.1 272 1-1 75.5 54 0 Totals --- 2-4 57.4 1324 6-6 75.7 521 3

Jackson has had his bright spots in the playoffs, but things definitely haven't clicked compared to his regular season performances.

To be fair though, many of the all-time greats took a while to find their next gear in the playoffs. Peyton Manning , for example, didn't reach the Super Bowl until his 9th season.

There's still plenty of time for Jackson to change the narrative, and this year's Ravens team is still right up there as far as Super Bowl contenders go.

The Ravens Have a Tough Road to the Super Bowl

The AFC North will be a huge obstacle for Baltimore's championship hopes.

The Ravens are still a formidable force in the AFC playoff picture. Yes, they'll have the toughest division in the conference, but that will prepare them well for the playoffs.

They'll be hoping that the addition of Derrick Henry to their backfield will better prepare them for the battles they'll face within their division on the road to the playoffs.

The Ravens went 3-3 in divisional matchups last year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Three of Baltimore's four regular season losses last season came against divisional opponents, losing twice to Pittsburgh, and once to Cleveland.

Baltimore will look to improve on their 3-3 divisional record, as the Cincinnati Bengals anticipate a bounceback season with a healthy Joe Burrow returning, and the Pittsburgh Steelers hoping that Russell Wilson can at least bring their passing game to above average.

However, the Ravens' biggest obtacle will undoubtedly be the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs , whom they'll face in the season opener.

The Ravens have the defense to contend again, though it will be interesting to see if the departure of Mike Macdonald to the Seahawks affects that side of the ball in any way.

Ultimately, Jackson will need to win more games in January before his critics are truly silenced.

