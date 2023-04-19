Lamar Jackson could be set for a rude wakeup call from the Baltimore Ravens when it comes to contract talks after Jalen Hurts’ deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, Stephen A. Smith has claimed.

The Philadelphia Eagles handed quarterback Jalen Hurts a new deal with the team on Monday that will see him paid $255m over the next five years, with $179m of it guaranteed. After the deal was announced there was some discussion about how Hurts might ‘set the market’ ahead of contract talks for a number of quarterbacks around the league who are in line for new deals in the coming months, those being Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.

Herbert and Burrow have yet to hold contract talks (at least in as big and as public a fashion as others around the league), while Jackson’s has very much been front and centre not just this offseason, but also the tail end of last year as well.

Reports have suggested that Jackson has essentially been ‘chasing the market’ since last year as he wanted a deal similar to the one that the Cleveland Browns handed to Deshaun Watson last offseason, but Stephen A. Smith thinks that he might still be chasing it for some time after the Hurts deal.

Lamar Jackson set to lose out once again after the latest contract news

Speaking on ESPN’s First Take (starting at 1:42), Smith spoke about Jackson’s contract situation and claimed that when you look at the deals that have been handed out to other quarterbacks around the league, not just to Hurts, then it might be time for Jackson to reconsider what he might be expecting when it comes to his contract talks if they pick up again.

It ain't exactly the greatest day for Lamar Jackson. Lamar Jackson has been gung-ho according to reports. Now his camp has denied this, they say that he's been offered $133m guaranteed and nothing more than that. Others say that he's been offered more than that, it just wasn't the $230m guaranteed that Deshaun Watson has received. First we saw Kyler Murray get $189.5m guaranteed, and we said 'okay, that's along the lines of what somebody like Lamar Jackson may deserve, as opposed to the outlier that the Cleveland Browns decided to give Deshaun Watson because they were so desperate'.

But now here you are with a guy that's a starting quarterback in the National Football League, that took his team to the Super Bowl, something that you've never done Lamar Jackson, even though he finished number two, I believe, on the MVP vote behind Patrick Mahomes. The fact of the matter is, Lamar Jackson has won a league MVP, but you never took your squad to the Super Bowl the way Jalen Hurts did, and he got $179m guaranteed.

So now you're going to have people looking at Lamar Jackson and saying 'excuse me, from $179m to $200m guaranteed should be enough. You shouldn't be sniffing and sneezing at that. That is something you should embrace, glowingly. And happily, it shouldn't be you shouldn't be stuck on this $230m guaranteed. Jalen Hurts, NFC champion, and a Super Bowl participant took the $179m, Kyler Murray took the $189.5m. You're Lamar Jackson, you're not exactly in the strongest position right now to get that $230m supposedly, you were aching for.

Writing on the wall for Lamar Jackson?

Given the way that contracts have gone for other quarterbacks and the numbers that are being thrown around, it does seem that Jackson won’t be getting the big deal that he wanted, and that Watson’s is likely to be the outlier rather than the norm that some people feared it would be.

So Jackson is going to have to rethink what he wants when it comes to contract talks, because the league has shown him he isn’t going to get the top dollar that Watson got. He might well be able to challenge some of the other players based on what he’s brought in the past and his achievements as Smith mentions, but even then he will have to admit that his injury is going to cost him when push comes to shove.