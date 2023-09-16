Highlights Former NFL All-Pro Ndamukong Suh spoke to GiveMeSport about how recent struggles will affect Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens

Jackson had a sunny start to his NFL career, but it has since been clouded by injuries and inconsistent play

A Week 1 gave us a look at how the Ravens are going to utilize Jackson differently in 2023 than in years past thanks to an improved receiving corps

Lamar Jackson's introduction to the NFL could not have gone much better. After winning the Heisman Trophy in 2016, he was taken with the final pick of the first round in the 2018 NFL draft. He proceeded to swipe the starting gig from Joe Flacco midway through his rookie year, overtaking a guy who had been the starter in Baltimore for a decade and led them to a Super Bowl win in 2012. He was then named MVP for his magical, record-breaking sophomore campaign in 2019. Since then, however, it has been tough sledding for Jackson and the Ravens.

In an exclusive interview with GiveMeSport, five-time All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was asked about how Jackson's struggles in recent years could impact the team during the 2023 season. Suh said that while people should take the injury concerns surrounding Jackson with a grain of salt considering how often injuries occur in the NFL, the Ravens should be conscious of protecting him and balancing his threat as a runner with his importance as the focal point of the offense. Check out the full quote below:

It's tough to say because everybody gets injured. It's a 100 percent injury rate in the NFL. You're going to have something throughout the year that you're going to be dealing with that an every day person would be out for a long period of time. So, I take some of that with a grain of salt. It's also dependent on how that organization, that offense wants to use Lamar Jackson and his capabilities. I think it's very important to understand you've got 17 games, and then if you want to make it to the playoffs you've got another three or four to get to the Super Bowl. From my perspective it's being conservative, but at the same time, you can't hold back. So, it's creating some sort of balance where you have plays where he's being able to run and be effective and be a threat but at the same time you have the ability to protect him. Because he's Lamar, and in my eyes he's one of those guys that's going to put it all on the line at all times to be able to go out there to showcase his talent and help his team win.

Jackson didn't play well in a playoff loss in 2019, but he came back and had a solid campaign in 2020. However, he struggled in the 2020 playoffs, tossing two interceptions while throwing no touchdowns across two games. In 2021, he missed four of the final seven games with injury and the Ravens lost six straight to miss out on the playoffs.

What Was 2022 Like For Lamar & The Ravens?

Jackson and the Ravens started out well in 2022, winning their opener handily, but the good times didn't last long. Despite putting up one of the best performances of his career in Week 2 against the Dolphins—which included an electrifying 79-yard touchdown run—Jackson was unable to lead the Ravens to victory. They split their first six games as Jackson managed just over 200 yards passing per game while also throwing six picks.

The Ravens then reeled off four straight wins behind improved play from Jackson, but unfortunately, the season was derailed in Week 13 when Jackson suffered a PCL sprain. The injury kept Jackson out for the rest of the season, including a tight playoff loss to the division rival Cincinnati Bengals. However, there were rumblings that not everything was as it seemed.

Some reports claimed that the recovery time for a PCL sprain was only one to three weeks, so when Jackson continued to be ruled out well past that timetable, people got suspicious. There were claims that Jackson was faking the injury and that he really just didn't want to play for the Ravens anymore due to disagreements while trying to negotiate his contract extension before and during the 2022 campaign. Those rumors set the stage for a dicey couple of months to start the 2023 offseason for the Ravens.

Lamar's Big Offseason

After a heartbreaking loss to the Bengals in the 2022 playoffs, things just got worse for the Ravens franchise. On March 7, the Ravens announced that they would be placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, which would pay him just over $32 million for the 2023 campaign. However, three weeks later Jackson took to social media to claim that he had requested a trade several days before the announcement of the tag and that the team was not, "interested in meeting [Jackson's] value."

For Ravens fans, the next month was like torture as the two sides seemingly reached a stalemate in negotiations and theories and rumors abounded on where they might trade Jackson. Thankfully, the Ravens finally relented on April 27 and awarded the former MVP a record-breaking five-year, $260 million deal with $185 million guaranteed. And did I mention that contract was negotiated entirely by Jackson and his mother? Family ties, baby.

The deal was announced the same day as the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, during which the Ravens selected a wide receiver, Zay Flowers, for the second time in three years (Rashod Bateman in 2021). Another coup for Baltimore in getting Jackson back to the table was their signing of former All-Pro wideout Odell Beckham Jr. on April 9. The message was clear: the Ravens had decided that they believed in Jackson and were going to go all in on getting him the tools he needed to succeed.

How It All Shakes Out For 2023

The 2023 receiver room for the Ravens is without a doubt the best they've had in their history—seriously. The chemistry betwen Jackson and his wideouts has also been evident based on training camp reports and videos on social media, so the contract standoff doesn't seem to have affected morale. This means that Jackson is now in the best position to succeed as a passer that he's ever had. And not only that, but the fact that Jackson has better options in the passing game also means he will be running less, which engenders a lower likelihood of picking up an injury.

If Jackson can stay healthy and complete a full season's slate of games for the first time since 2020, the Ravens should be a serious contender in what is an admittedly stacked field in the AFC. Baltimore always has a defense that is either utterly stifling or impressively opportunistic, so if Jackson can lead a reliable and balanced offense, there's no reason they shouldn't be right back in the playoffs this year.

We only have a small sample size of how the Ravens will look to operate offensively in 2023, but that sample would seem to speak volumes. Jackson's stats don't pop out of the box score for Baltimore's 25-9 Week 1 victory over the Texans: 138 yards through the air with an interception and 38 yards rushing with no TDs. However, if we look a little bit closer the strategy becomes clear.

Jackson completed 17 of his 22 passes, which computes to a completion percentage of 77. That's his most efficient passing performance since October 2021. Diving deeper into the rushing statistics, his six carries were the fewest he's had in a game in which he wasn't injured since October 2020. Jackson bet on himself, and it paid off big-time. Now, the Ravens are betting on Jackson, and it's clear that they've implemented a new and improved strategy that's already offering promising early returns.

