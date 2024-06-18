Highlights Jackson wants more pre-snap autonomy to change plays.

Jackson had career-highs in passing yards and completions in 2023.

The Ravens are transitioning to a more balanced passing game for 2023.

The Baltimore Ravens took one step closer to making a Super Bowl in the Lamar Jackson era in 2023, but fell one game short of the finale. With an offseason to reflect on the campaign, Jackson is looking to make a change to the offense.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had a conversation with Jackson about what can be done offensively to improve. Jackson suggested making more pre-snap changes at the line (via ESPN):

From us watching film and getting into games, teams changing things up on us, we just want to add extra layers to all of our calls.

Everyone knows how dangerous Jackson can be when he is running the ball, as he is the best mobile quarterback in the league and might be the best in NFL history. Where he took major strides last season was in the passing game.

Related Hall of Fame QB Says Lamar Jackson Could Be 'Greatest That Ever Played' A Hall of Fame quarterback and dual-threat legend thinks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be the GOAT.

How More Audibles Enhance Lamar Jackson's Game

More freedom to change the plays will make Jackson more dangerous

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

He threw for a career-high 3,678 yards and a career-best 67.2% completion percentage in 16 games. Jackson also had 24 passing touchdowns against seven interceptions. In the running game, he had 821 yards and five touchdowns.

Lamar Jackson Career Passing Stats Year Comp% Yards Touchdowns Interceptions 2018 58.2% 1,201 6 3 2019 66.1% 3,127 36 6 2020 64.4% 2,757 26 9 2021 64.4% 2,882 16 13 2022 62.3% 2,242 17 7 2023 67.2% 3,678 24 7

Baltimore has been stellar running the football over the last decade, as the ground game has largely been its identity. The team wanted to move to a more air-centric scheme last year, which paid off as Jackson attempted a career-high 457 passes in 2023.

This didn’t affect how successful the team was either, as the Ravens still won 13 games during the regular season, which is tied for the most since Jackson took over as the starting quarterback.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Among current quarterbacks with 50 or more starts, Lamar Jackson has the second-highest winning percentage in his starts, with a 75.3% mark, which is 1.8% behind Patrick Mahomes.

The offense has been moving away from their previous strategy of running the ball on 60-70% of their plays, seamlessly blending the passing game in over the course of last season. Jackson showed he was able to accurately throw the football and protect against turnovers.

Where the team would like to continue to build is with regards to stretching the passing game vertically down the field. That’s why Zay Flowers was drafted a couple of seasons ago, so they have that deep threat for Jackson to throw it to on offense. Ravens quarterbacks coach Tee Martin spoke about taking the training wheels off Jackson as a passer:

You're not going to give a guy keys to the Ferrari and tell him to do 30 [miles per hour]. Sometimes as coaches, you can't be scared when they make mistakes, and you can't allow the mistakes that they make to put fear in your heart for not calling that play the next time, because without that, there is no growth.

Baltimore was fourth in scoring (number) and sixth in total offense (number) in 2023. This is an offensive unit that has the weapons to open up and vary the attack to give Jackson the flexibility and creativity to call whatever play he wants and be confident in his choice.

Letting him run the offense he wants will not only improve his leadership skills but give the players on offense more confidence that Jackson trusts them. This is a unit that will contend for a Super Bowl if Jackson stays healthy and continues to grow as a passer.

Source: ESPN

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.