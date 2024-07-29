Highlights LaMelo Ball's health is crucial for the Hornets' success, with injuries hindering his ability to stay on the court.

LaMelo's energy and leadership positively impact his young teammates, emphasizing the need for his presence on the court.

Charlotte's young core, including emerging talents like Josh Green and Brandon Miller, gives hope for a playoff-worthy lineup.

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has had a pretty interesting trek in the NBA . After winning the 2021 Rookie of the Year award, Ball subsequently became the youngest player in league history to play in an all-star game and was rewarded with a five-year, maximum extension to remain in Charlotte. That said, the fanfare and momentum he entered the league with have all but subsided at this point.

It’s never been a matter of Ball’s talent, though his early success as a strong NBA player came as a surprise to some. The major drawback has been his inability to stay on the court. He has only played more than 60 games in a season once in his career. With a new head coach and an emerging young lineup, there’s hope that Ball will bounce back strong in 2024-25.

Can LaMelo Ball Stay Healthy for a Full Season?

He appeared in only 22 games last season

Ball’s health is the most important storyline for the Hornets in 2024-25. It’s been an interesting conundrum each year because Charlotte could never sneak into the playoff picture with their best player sidelined. In turn, the front office hesitated about reshaping the team before fully leaning into more of a rebuild this summer.

With a reputation as an injury-prone player, Ball must prove he can be counted upon moving forward. Since the majority of his teammates are also young, removing Ball makes Charlotte vulnerable on any given night. Ball’s teammates seem to rally around him when he’s playing, and for good reason.

LaMelo Ball Statistics • Last 3 Seasons Season GP PPG APG RPG FG% 3PT% 2021-22 75 20.1 7.6 6.7 .429 .389 2022-23 36 23.3 8.4 6.4 .411 .376 2023-24 22 23.9 8.0 5.1 .433 .355

Charlotte’s young star has an infectious sort of confidence and energy that spreads to the rest of his teammates. As a connector, he likes to establish paint touches, score in transition, and help his bigs into a rhythm. New head coach Charles Lee will demand even more than ever from his PG next season: LaMelo must respond by upping his efficiency and locking in on the defensive side.

Hornets’ Young Core is Promising

Ball will lead a versatile lineup in 2024-25

For the first time during Ball’s tenure in Charlotte, the Hornets are equipped with emerging talent that can cultivate into a playoff team, and beyond. Returning to the postseason picture won’t be an easy feat, but Charlotte has done well to surround Ball with the requisite pieces to compete each night.

This summer, Charlotte made a trade for former Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green , who performed very well as a backup during their NBA Finals run. Green is athletic, can defend his position, and knock down open jumpers, which will make life easier for Ball in the backcourt. The most intriguing returning player to pair with Ball, however, is second-year swingman Brandon Miller .

Charlotte Hornets • 2023-24 Statistics Player GP PPG APG RPG FG% 3PT% Miles Bridges 69 21.0 3.3 7.3 .462 .349 Brandon Miller 74 17.3 2.4 4.3 .440 .373 Josh Green (w/ DAL) 57 8.2 2.3 3.2 .479 .385 Mark Williams 19 12.7 1.2 9.7 .649 .000

Miller's size and scoring prowess instantly translated to the NBA level - as a first-year player, he averaged over 17 points per game and was named to the All-Rookie First Team. Miller is an ideal finisher, outside shooter, and creative scorer who could blossom by playing with Ball long-term.

Though Ball was limited to just 22 games last season, the duo showcased a nice, 1-2 scoring punch from all three levels of the court. Explosive scorer Miles Bridges and shot-blocker Mark Williams round out a promising first unit: if Lee decides to start an entirely young group, the possibilities are endless for Ball to show off his full skill set.

If healthy, expect Ball to challenge for the assists crown while improving his scoring average and, potentially, field goal percentage. The Hornets would benefit from adding another shot creator, but Ball's efficiency could still improve by generating easier baskets next to more talented teammates. Aside from availability, the key to Ball's 2025 all-star candidacy is helping the Hornets stay afloat in the NBA Play-In Tournament picture. Ball is certain to return next season with something to prove: after already being anointed as a franchise player, Ball is out to show he's worthy of leading Charlotte to the next step.