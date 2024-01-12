This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights LaMelo Ball's return is a much-needed boost for the struggling Charlotte Hornets, who have a poor record without him.

The Hornets currently sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference, highlighting their need for Ball's impact on the court.

Ball's impressive statistics this season demonstrate his value to the team, with solid averages in points, rebounds, and assists.

The Charlotte Hornets are getting a much-needed shot in the arm.

Hornets' superstar guard LaMelo Ball is expected to make his return to play on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ball has been out since Nov. 26 after suffering an ankle sprain in a loss to the Orlando Magic.

Charlotte has gone 3-17 without their starting point guard, and currently occupy the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 8-27 record.

In 15 games this season, Ball has averaged 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game, while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Hornets struggling without Ball

Worst offense in the league since LaMelo's injury

The Hornets were not expected to compete for a playoff spot coming into the 2023-24 season, and the campaign has pretty much gone as envisioned, if not worse.

An injury to their talisman was the last thing they needed. Without Ball, the Hornets plummeted further down the standings in the East, and posted a league-worst 105.5 points per game with the star guard sidelined. Charlotte's lack of offensive firepower became glaringly obvious with Ball out of the lineup.

Charlotte Hornets - 2023-24 Statistics With/Without LaMelo Ball Category With Ball Without Ball Record 5-10 3-17 Points per game 114.1 105.5 Offensive rating 112.2 107.9 Defensive rating 120.0 121.5 Net rating -7.9 -13.7

The Hornets' playmaking took a significant hit without the 2020 third-overall pick, as their assists per game dropped from 25.4 (20th) to 24.6 (28th).

Rozier makes the most of Ball's absence

Raised PPG from 22.0 to 25.0

If there has been one benefactor to Ball's injury, it's Terry Rozier, who took on lead guard duties since his backcourt partner went down.

Rozier has seen a bump in his stats across the board, jumping from 22.0 points per game to 25.0, while firing at a 39.2 percent clip from three-point range — an almost 10-point increase from before Ball's injury.

Terry Rozier - 2023-24 Statistics Before/After LaMelo Ball Injury Category Before After Minutes 36.0 36.0 Points 22.0 25.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 Assists 5.7 7.4 Field goal attempts 17.5 19.1 Field goal % 48.6 45.6 3-point field goal % 28.6 39.2

The 29-year-old's 24.3 points per game on the season is a career-high, and teams around the NBA are taking notice as his name swirls around as a possible target ahead of the trade deadline. He's displayed growth in his playmaking ability as well, dishing out a career-high 7.0 assists per contest, making him an intriguing prospect for contenders looking to add ball-handling and shot-creation to their lineups.

Rozier has been linked to the New York Knicks as a potential bench piece behind Jalen Brunson, and ESPN's Zach Lowe floated the idea on his podcast The Lowe Post that the Miami Heat should get in on the Rozier sweepstakes.

“The reason I like [Terry] Rozier to [Miami] is…I don’t know if the Lowry thing has run it’s course…I like the juice that a guy like Rozier would bring them. He’s averaging 24 a game on good shooting. He’s a proven late-game shotmaker. I think that’s an interesting fit.”

The Athletic's Jovan Buha also reported that the Los Angeles Lakers could be interested in adding the 6-foot-1 at the deadline.