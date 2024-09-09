Lamine Yamal continues to take the football world by storm as the Barcelona prodigy orchestrated 10-man Spain's 4-1 victory over Switzerland on Sunday evening. Just three minutes in, the teenage sensation set up his country's opening goal by assisting Joselu to take the lead.

A few minutes later, the 17-year-old contributed to Spain's second goal of the night. He passed the ball to Nico Williams, whose shot was blocked, but Fabian Ruiz capitalized on the rebound to score. It now means Yamal, who was recently nominated for this year's Ballon d'Or, has 16 goal contributions in his last 19 games for club and country across all competitions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lamine Yamal, at age 17, now has more G/A for his country than Vinicius has for Brazil. He also has more assists for his country than Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka combined for England.

His 45-minute masterclass further convinced football fans worldwide that he could be the future successor to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. While goals and assists are impressive, Yamal has been honing all his skills since his breakthrough at Euro 2024. His all-around performance against Switzerland indicates that the Spaniard might indeed make the beautiful game his own. Watch his impressive highlights below:

Lamine Yamal's Stellar Display Against Switzerland

At just 17 years old, the Spaniard is meeting all the hype

Spain would have been thankful for Yamal's individual efforts on Sunday night, as they had to see out the game with just 10 men following Robin le Normand's straight red card after just 30 minutes. However, while it was the 17-year-old who was controlling the tempo in the first-half, he was shockingly hooked off at the break.

It was a decision that baffled many. However, while there was a lot of disagreement over Luis De La Fuente's substitutions on the night, Yamal ensured there couldn't be any debate over his destiny to reach the top. Playing out a 45-minute masterclass, the winger earned himself an 8.0 rating on Fotmob, and his overall statistics prove just how good he was.

While an assist and three successful dribbles would capture the headlines, Yamal was also heavily involved in the defensive phase of La Roja's victory. He won seven out of nine ground duels he contested, had a 100% success rate in aerial duels, whilst also winning one tackle and making one recovery.

His performance was met with a surge of social media excitement. One user on X commented, "Yamal is already the best right winger in the world and will become the undisputed best footballer if he keeps this up for the rest of the season. He’s my favorite player to watch right now."

Another user added, "He’s full of vision, talent, and exceptional playmaking, but with less flair and a humble approach. This kid is destined to be the next big phenomenon." Meanwhile, a third user suggested Yamal might be closer to winning the Ballon d'Or than anticipated, stating, "He’s the best player in the world and should win the Ballon d'Or if it were solely based on footballing ability."

Journalist's Theory Over Yamal's Early Substitution

He believes Barcelona had some influence over the decision

Given that it was Yamal who dominated the early stages of Thursday's fixture, it came as a shock to many to see him subbed off at the break. The talking point marred another impressive team performance from Spain and sparked criticism, especially from journalist Julio Pulido, who openly questioned the move and suggested that Barcelona may have influenced the substitution.

“I don’t understand why Lamine, who was the best player in the first half, was taken off,” Pulido remarked, per Yahoo. “The only reason I can think of is the pressure that clubs put on their players not to play too much. I can’t find any other explanation. Can someone explain to me why he was substituted?”

The Spanish star felt some discomfort after the Real Valladolid match, so Barcelona and the Spanish national team arranged precautionary medical exams before the Switzerland game, which also could have played a role in the decision. Fortunately, the results were clear, and he had no serious injuries, as he remains in good shape and continues to be a key player for both his club and country.