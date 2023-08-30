Lamine Yamal became the youngest player in La Liga history to register an assist against Villarreal this season. His looping cross was met emphatically by Gavi in the 12th minute at Estadi de la Ceràmica to give Barcelona the lead.

The match ebbed and flowed throughout, with the Catalan giants securing a 4-3 victory through Robert Lewandowski's late strike.

However, the focus post-match fixated on Yamal. At 16 years and 44 days old, he broke La Liga history with his assist, whilst just a week earlier, he became the youngest player to start a match for the club.

Barcelona have a history of producing some of football's finest talent. Andres Iniesta worked his way through La Masia from the age of 12, whilst Xavi - Iniesta's partner in crime - joined the academy at the age of 10. The duo were the embodiment of the tiki-taka passing style, as they helped Barcelona conquer Europe over the years.

The duo combined with fellow La Masia graduate Lionel Messi at Camp Nou repeatedly. Messi, arguably the greatest player of all time, now plies his trade on the white beaches of Miami - but his legacy in football epitomises the importance of Barcelona's academy.

Now there is a new kid on the block. Most finish off their education at the age of 16, but not Yamal. The teenage sensation is showcasing his skills week in, week out, in Southern Europe, with the best yet to come. To say he does not have a bright future ahead of him would be an understatement, but who exactly is Lamine Yamal?

Who Is Lamine Yamal?

Born in Mataro, Barcelona, Yamal grew up with football fixated around him. As the son of a Moroccan father and a Guinean mother, this provided the youngster with an important decision for his international career. Barcelona's La Liga dominance alongside Real Madrid produced a footballing spectacle every week, with the famous trio of 'MSN' - Messi, Suarez, Neymar - being at the heart of Yamal's childhood.

With a skill set strikingly similar to a certain Argentinian club legend, Yamal was playing three years above his own age group ever since he joined the academy. The Catalan-born youngster was added to the Juvenil A team in the summer of 2022, where he soon caught the attention of the very best with a brace against Ebro on 10th September 2022 - smashing the record for youngest goalscorer, previously held by Barcelona forward Ansu Fati.

Via SPORT, Manager Oscar Lopez very rarely graduated players to his side at an early age, but Yamal was an exception. He suggested the attacker is "always asking questions" during matches. Impressing Lopez only acted as a catalyst for Yamal's first-team breakthrough.

Stats and records so far

The teenage sensation failed to score for the under-19s or 'B' team last season, but continued to showcase his fiery talent on the pitch. As he quickly worked his way through Barcelona's age groups, Yamal soon had the opportunity to burst onto the scene.

On 29th April 2023, the teenage sensation made his first-team debut, replacing Gavi in the 83rd minute against Real Betis. Despite featuring for just a matter of minutes, he instantly registered a shot on target against former Barcelona keeper Claudio Bravo; it only foreshadowed his future in Barcelona.

Club Appearances Goals Assists Barcelona 4 0 2

(TransferMarkt)

With his late substitution against Real Betis, Yamal became the fifth-youngest player in La Liga history. If you thought Ansu Fati's recent impact as a teenager was impressive, Yamal could be about to go one step further.

Age Youngest Players in La Liga History 15 years, 9 months, 16 days Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) 15 years, 9 months, 15 days Oscar Ramon (Real Zaragoza) 15 years, 9 months, 13 days Pedro Irastorza (Real Sociedad) 15 years, 8 months, 11 days Sanson (Celta Vigo) 15 years, 7 months, 6 days Luka Romero (Mallorca)

During the 2023/2024 season, Yamal started the first match of the campaign against Cadiz. In doing so, he became the youngest starter in Barcelona's history - consistently smashing records in front of him. The La Liga champions would go on to win 2-0, with Yamal showing glimpses of the talent he has. But last weekend, in a tough away match against Villarreal, Yamal shocked the world with his ability on the world stage.

His looping cross, met by Gavi, in the 12th minute, kick-started a chaotic match between two of Spain's biggest teams. It would eventually end with a late Lewandowski strike securing a 4-3 victory for Xavi's team, but all the talking was about Yamal. The teenage sensation walked away with the player of the match award; despite featuring in a team full of superstars, Yamal - a player very few had heard of before last season - toppled them all.

Salary

At just 16 years old, very few have a consistent well-paying income. However, this is not the case for the Catalan-born teenage sensation.

Yamal was unable to sign a professional contract at the age of 15, but since turning 16th on the 13th July 2023, he was able to commit his future to Barcelona. Despite not being officially announced, Spanish journalist Roger Torelló reported the youngster was set to sign a new five-year contract on his birthday. Not a bad way to celebrate turning 16.

In doing so, he is reportedly earning between €60,000 and €80,000 per month, according to estimates by Diario Sport. However, it would be likely his salary would increase if performances continue as they have started.

What does Yamal's future look like?

At just 16 years old, Yamal has the world at his feet. The world is his oyster, and at such a young age, he will be looking to become a key player for Xavi's side. However, that may be easier than first perceived for Yamal, with his manager already speaking highly of the teenage sensation.

"Of course, I am surprised by what he does at his age, he's only just 16," Xavi said.

"Everyone is. I am not an exception. He nearly always makes the best decision, which is what makes the difference in football. We have big expectations, even more so when you see what you see. He is not starting games on a whim; he starts because we feel he can affect matches. Two assists today, he's intelligent and mature. He's extraordinary," Xavi continued post-match against Villarreal.

As a left-footed winger, comparisons to Messi are always going to exist; you can see why. With his fast and dynamic dribbling, he feels comfortable in beating his opponent one-on-one or picking out a teammate with a precise pass. Combined with his quick acceleration and composure in the final third, the future is bright for La Masia's next prodigy. Against Villarreal, the youngster showcased his threat in the final third, hitting the post on two occasions - one of which fell perfectly to Lewandowski in the box. His awareness with his teammates at an incredibly young age highlighted his maturity and determination to succeed. With Yamal expected to feature around the first-team squad all season, the future is yet to be decided for him.

Physical strengths

One concern for teenage sensations is usually their body composition and strength. However, standing at 180cm tall, Yamal has not struggled in the opening two games of the season. At 16, he is yet to suffer from major injuries, which has only helped fuel his rapid progression through La Masia. With Yamal growing at a rate just as quick as his footballing talent, it soon became clear he would have the height to deal with professional football.

La Liga has a notorious reputation for being a technical league instead of a physical one. Unlike Serie A, and especially the Premier League, players are expected to add strength to their lists of skills, so they can cope with the demands and aggressiveness of the league. However, with La Liga known for implementing eye-catching, tiki-taka style football, this is not an issue for Yamal, despite his slim frame.

What does Yamal's 304 celebration mean?

Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed Yamal's celebration. Although he is yet to score for the first team, Yamal has scored a plethora of goals within each age group. During his jubilations, the youngster has often been seen to make a "304" gesture with his hand.

Some may think this is just a random number used to celebrate goals, but that is not the case for Yamal. 304 is the last digit of the postal number of his neighbourhood, Rocafonda, in Mataró (08304). Although he was not born in this district, Yamal grew up in the area, so his celebration provides him with a way to pay respect to the people who helped him evolve into the person he is today. The number "304" also features on Yamal's boots, epitomising his humbleness and respect for the area that helped him grow up.

Not only is Yamal a player with immense talent, but it seems his mindset and attitude go hand in hand. In a world where top players suffer from a sudden drop-off - linked to the catastrophe theory - Yamal's attitude, which has already impressed Lopez and Xavi, is only going to help him stay at the very top.

Yamal's Barcelona career has kick-started with vigour and intent. His international career could soon reap the benefits, with the teenage sensation having to choose between representing Morocco, Spain, or Equatorial Guinea. Whoever he chooses, there is no doubt all three nations will be desperate to have Yamal represent them at the world's biggest tournaments.