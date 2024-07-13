Highlights Lamine Yamal is EURO 2024's youngest and most significant asset for Spain, breaking records for goals.

However, German youth employment laws may prevent Yamal from playing in extra time during the final.

Spain could ignore the rules, keep Yamal in, and pay a fine in the hope of clinching EURO 2024 glory against England.

At 16 years and 338 days old, Lamine Yamal made history in Spain's 3-0 win over Croatia a few weeks back as he became the youngest player in history to appear at a European Championship. Then, in the 2-1 semi-final win over France, the Spanish sensation broke yet another record by becoming the competition's youngest goalscorer when he whipped the ball beyond Mike Maignan from range on Tuesday night.

He has been crucial to Spain's progression to the EURO 2024 final this summer, and if he starts against England on Sunday, he will smash the record as the youngest appearance-maker at a major international tournament; surpassing Pele's 66-year record, and achieving things Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could only have dreamed of at his age.

However, should Sunday's final go beyond regular time, his manager Luis de la Fuente could be forced into taking him off. That's because the German Youth Protection Act prohibits under-18s from working beyond a certain time - usually 8pm - with The Sun writing that he has been 'barred' from playing in extra-time.

Why Yamal Cannot Play in Extra-time

Germany have strict laws for young people

Yamal is as important of an asset for Luis de la Fuente as any other, with the recently-turned 17-year-old notching four goal involvements in five appearances this summer, so news that he could be banned from playing extra time will undoubtedly hit the Spanish camp like a hammer and provide the Three Lions with an incredible boost.

According to The Sun, German labour laws prevent anyone under 18 from working past 8pm, with an exception made for athletes, who can work up until 11pm. Were the final not to be decided in normal time, theoretically, Yamal would have to be substituted.

This is yet to have been a problem for La Roja, who have finished most of their games before extra-time loomed large - and even when they needed 30 additional minutes against Germany, the curfew was no issue for Yamal because of the timing of the game. Nevertheless, another condition Spain must be wary about is that post-match showers and interviews are also considered within the realms of labour, which means viewers shouldn't expect to see any quotes from the starlet on Sunday, either.

Spain Could Still Ignore The Rules

A €30,000 fine could be worth it should Spain be crowned Kings of Europe

Bizarrely, Spain could still decide against substituting Yamal and, instead, take the €30,000 (£25,000) fine in the hope that they can be crowned Kings of Europe for a record-breaking fourth time on Sunday. Given Yamal's €90m (£75m) market value, a fine of such a nominal fee to an organisation as big as the Spanish national team will be near the bottom of concerns for La Roja on Sunday as they face one last obstacle in the form of Gareth Southgate's England.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Spain have won their last three major international tournament finals, winning the European Championship back-to-back in 2008 and 2012, and the World Cup in 2010. No European side has ever been successful in four consecutive finals.

Either way, the iconic Olympiastadion is going to play host to an absorbing clash this weekend. Time will tell if Yamal comes up trumps again or if Southgate can lead England to their first major silverware since 1966. As eyes around the globe fall on Berlin this Sunday, Spain's young talent will have another chance to cement his wonderkid status.