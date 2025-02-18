Summary Lamine Yamal is one of the most exciting wonderkids in football history.

The 17-year-old competed in his 100th professional game in the 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano.

Yamal's stats after 100 games have been compared to Lionel Messi's and Cristiano Ronaldo's.

It has been a long time since a wonderkid has caused such excitement and fanfare in the same way as Lamine Yamal. The Barcelona academy graduate has been putting the world on notice ever since he was 15 years old, and his exploits are giving him a genuine chance at becoming the youngest ever Ballon d'Or winner – a record currently held by a certain Ronaldo Nazario.

In his short time as a professional, Yamal has starred for both club and country, helping them to numerous collective honours while also being named the recipient of both the Kopa Trophy and the European Golden Boy award in 2024. His remarkable achievements thus far have only seen expectations for the teenager grow, with many expecting the Spaniard to fill the shoes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as Europe's next dominant superstar.

It is still far too early to assume he will definitely reach that level, but what we can do is compare how the winger stacks up against Messi and Ronaldo at the same point in their careers. Given that Yamal has just completed his 100th game of professional football, now seems like the perfect time to analyse how he has done in comparison to the legendary duo.

Lamine Yamal's Stats After 100 Games

The winger has already won silverware with his country