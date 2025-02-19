Lamine Yamal has the facilities to be world football’s best player for years to come, what with being in the running for the 2024 Ballon d’Or at the tender age of 17, but who are the three players he insisted that he would like to play alongside?

Leaving plenty of Barcelona – and La Liga, for that matter – records in ruins at his feet with ease, the Spanish winger has become something of a revelation and has lined up next to the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Ilkay Gundogan.

But that isn’t to say there isn’t room for improvement – and Yamal, whose Nou Camp contract comes to an end in the summer of 2026, wants to shoot for the moon and, ultimately, rub shoulders with the beautiful game’s brightest stars.

Yamal Names Barca Icon, Snubs Lionel Messi

Close

Spain and Barcelona wonderboy Yamal, widely regarded as one of the best wingers in world football, still has plenty of years left in the tank, of course, but recently told Mundo Deportivo who he wishes he could play alongside at La Blaugrana.

By virtue of being Barcelona’s crown jewel at the moment, following in the footsteps of none other than Lionel Messi, it isn’t much of a surprise that his affinity to the La Liga juggernaut – and, most notably – the era involving their MSN attack.

It is Santos’ Neymar, commonly viewed as one of the best dribblers in football history, who the exciting wide man – of the aforementioned trio – would relish playing alongside. And, trust us, it would be a sight to behold.