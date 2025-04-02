Lamine Yamal is perhaps the most promising young talent in the entirety of football. Debuting for the Barcelona first team at just 15 years old in 2023, Yamal’s potential and the faith that he would reach it from the club were apparent from the off. The 2023/24 season was Yamal’s first as a true first-team player and the winger broke numerous records throughout the campaign, being named as the Golden Boy of 2024.

A La Liga and Euros winner already, it is staggering to think that Yamal is just 17 years of age at the time of writing. The winger plays with the composure of somebody far beyond these years and is comfortably one of the best young players in the world. Yamal’s future only looks promising, having already established himself at one of football’s biggest clubs.

Lamine Yamal's Career Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists La Liga 62 11 16 Champions League 19 3 5 Copa del Rey 4 3 3 Supercopa 4 3 0 International Games 19 4 8 Total 108 24 32 (All statistics are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 26/03/2025)

Barca are well aware of what Yamal could do as a player and in turn, for them as a club. According to Capology, the teenager has a release clause of close to £1 billion. While Yamal is a player with high value, just what is his own net worth?

Lamine Yamal’s Current Net Worth

Much of the figure is made up by endorsements

As per celebritynetworth.com, Lamine Yamal has a net worth, at the time of writing, of $5 million, which equates to just under £4 million. This may come as a shock, given the calibre of Yamal as a player and how much money, by comparison, those of a similar ability earn. Such is the winger’s brilliance, though, that his youth can be easily forgotten.

Given Yamal is not yet 18, he is on a high salary for a footballer of his age, given many would-be greats emerged when they were older than Yamal is currently. Yamal’s net worth is predominantly made up by money generated from endorsements, with his deal with Adidas being a primary source of income.

Lamine Yamal’s Current Salary

Winger earns less than many would think

Much of Yamal’s net worth, as aforementioned, has not been generated from his current salary at Barcelona. According to Capology, the winger’s annual salary is, including bonuses, €2,090,000, which is around £1.7 million. Despite his ability, Yamal, surprisingly, is not one of the highest-paid teenagers in football.

Despite the wages of some players similar to him in age, Yamal earns “only” £26,700 per week as a flat rate, which can rise to £33,400 if bonuses are met. While it is hardly a small salary, it is feasible to have simply assumed that Yamal would earn more, although if and no doubt when he is offered a new contract, that wage will surely rise.

Related Lamine Yamal Named 3 Current Players He Wishes He Could Play With at Barcelona Lamine Yamal name-dropped one of his football icons that he would love to line up alongside at Camp Nou.

Teenager has established strong connections with strong brands

As could be expected, a player of Yamal’s profile has garnered the interest of many companies hoping to work with the Barca sensation. The winger, of course, has a relationship with Adidas, something that has been well-documented, but Adidas are not the only company that Yamal works with.

According to an article by The Athletic, Yamal is commercially linked to Beats Electronics, Powerade, entertainment giants Konami and Oppo, an electronics company, along with Adidas. Yamal is still in the infancy of his career, so to already have such links to such companies is only a positive.

As is further detailed in the article, Yamal has also worked with businesses local to Barcelona, such as through wearing jewellery made by TwoJeys. He has also shown an active interest in working with UNICEF and Yamal will only develop more relationships with brands as his career goes on.