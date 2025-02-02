Barcelona’s 17-year-old sensation, Lamine Yamal, seems to go viral almost every week - and this weekend was no exception. During the Spanish giants’ 1-0 win over Levante on Sunday, the teenager produced a dazzling piece of skill that once again had the football world talking about his genius.

Robert Lewandowski netted his 18th La Liga goal of the season in the 61st minute, securing all three points and keeping Hansi Flick’s side in third place, four points adrift of leaders Real Madrid. As far as business was concerned, La Blaugrana did the job they had intended to complete.

But the main talking point of the 90 minutes came in just the third, as Yamal - who has bought himself a fast-track pass through the Golden Boy award in recent months to now be firmly in the conversation of potentially becoming the youngest footballer to ever be awarded a Ballon d'Or - bedazzled fans inside the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium with a sequence worthy of a Dribble of the Season nomination.

Lamine Yamal's 'Dribble of the Season' Contender

Barcelona's La Masia has produced another alien

Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi - Barcelona's famed La Masia has had no problem in unearthing football's next big thing over the last few decades. However, none have made playing at the very top look as easy as Lamine Yamal has in such a short period of time.

Perhaps the most frightening thing about his latest pièce de résistance is the fact he moves a lot like a certain young Messi as he dances, pirouettes, and hypnotises defenders to shift the ball a good 30 yards before finding a pass to Raphinha. Watch the outrageous dribble from two different angles below:

The natural reaction to such an obscene sequence of solo magic is for football fans far and wide to ask again: "How old is this kid?" The mercurial winger doesn't turn 18 until July 13, but with his current tally for the season standing at 10 goals and 15 assists in 28 games, one could be forgiven for thinking he was a seasoned professional.

Yamal is also considered one of the most skilful footballers in the world right now, alongside one of the best footballers in the world already, and it's not exactly difficult to understand why.