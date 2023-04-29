Lamine Yamal became Barcelona's youngest ever player on Saturday evening.

The youngster, just 15 years and 285 days old, was named on Barcelona's bench for their La Liga clash against Real Betis at Camp Nou.

Barcelona raced out of the traps and took the lead in the 14th minute through the returning Andreas Christensen.

Goals from Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha in the space of three minutes gave Barca a comfortable three-goal lead at the half-time break.

Barca made it 4-0 in the 82nd minute and, with the three points secure, Xavi decided to give Yamal the opportunity to show what he could do.

VIDEO: Lamine Yamal comes on for his Barcelona debut

The youngster was serious impressive during his short cameo on the pitch.

He nearly scored just a few minutes into his debut, but saw his shot saved by Rui Silva.

His best moment came in the 89th minute when he picked out Ousname Dembele with a stunning pass.

The youngster picked up the ball some 40 yards out from Betis' goal.

He spotted Dembele making a run behind the defence and picked him out with a stunning lofted-pass.

It looked certain that Dembele would find a teammate but he got his pass horribly wrong. Still, it was a brilliant pass and you can view it below...

VIDEO: Lamine Yamal's stunning pass on his Barcelona debut vs Real Betis

Twitter user @riskyfcb_ created a video compiling Lamal's highlights and you can view it below...

Xavi speaks about Lamine Yamal after Barcelona 4-0 Betis

Xavi praised Yamal in his post-match press conference.

He said, per journalist Fabrizio Romano: “Lamine Yamal did very well. I told him to try things and he has done so. At 15 years old, imagine…

“He was almost able to score. He is a special player, he has self-confidence, he can be important, you realize it in training”.

La Masia looks to have produced another gem. Yamal has a very bright future, that's for sure.