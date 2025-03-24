Following Spain’s penalty shootout win over the Netherlands on Sunday night, plenty of eagle-eyed supporters spotted the latter’s poster boy, Lamine Yamal, pulled his shorts down during their celebrations – and, albeit odd, the reason has now been revealed.

Yamal, widely regarded as one of the most technically gifted players in world football, scored a wonderfully taken strike in the 103rd minute to give La Roja a 3-2 lead. But six minutes later, Xavi Simons responded from the spot to make it 5-5 on aggregate.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In competitive fixtures, Spain have not lost in almost two years – their last defeat came to Scotland in March 2023 in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

Thus, a penalty shootout loomed and, although the 17-year-old missed his effort from 12 yards out, Oranje duo Noa Lang and Donyell Malen did too, which saw the Euro 2024 winners secure passage into the semi-finals of Nations League A against France.

As Spain soaked up the glory of their two-legged, ten-goal thriller, some noticed that Yamal was walking alongside Nico Williams with his shorts hanging a tad lower than they usually would – and it was a hit-back at midfielder-turned-pundit Rafael van der Vaart.

Prior to kick off, the ex-Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur engine room operator had some words for the teenage phenom, especially about things that had started to bother him, which included Yamal wearing his shorts too low. Per Mail Online, he told NOS: