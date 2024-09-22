Lamine Yamal has recorded what some fans on social media are describing as one of the greatest passes in the history of football as he set up Raphinha for Barcelona's fifth goal against Villarreal on Sunday night. The Catalan giants ran rampant over their La Liga opponents, thrashing them 5-1 at Estadio de la Ceramica. Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha both bagged a brace, while Pablo Torre also got in on the action.

While he didn't score, it was Yamal that got football fans talking online when he produced a simply ridiculous pass to play the former Leeds United man who found the back of the net to put the icing on the cake of a fantastic performance from Barcelona. It's the latest example of the youngster's incredible talent.

Yamal's Played a Sublime Ball Over the Defence

He struck it with the outside of his boot

It takes a lot to stand out in a game when your team scores five goals and you aren't one of the players on the scoresheet, but that's exactly what Yamal did with his insane pass to set up Raphinha for Barcelona's fifth and final strike of the evening. Picking the ball up on the right flank, the youngster, with the outside of his foot, played the perfect pass to his teammate over the Villarreal defence. It was a miraculous bit of play and has to be seen to be appreciated.

The ball was that impressive that there are some fans online calling it one of the greatest they've ever seen. It's hard to argue either and us just the latest example of the youngster's brilliance. Despite not getting a goal, Yamal was named player of the match against Villarreal, recording the assist alongside two other big chances. He had 61 touches of the ball throughout, won a penalty for his team and even hit the woodwork at one point. For the 17-year-old, though, it's just another example of what's quickly becoming an incredible season.

Yamal is Having an Incredible Season

He's quickly become one of the best players in Spain

Yamal's Player of the Match showing against Villarreal is nothing that fans haven't seen from him already this season. The youngster burst onto the scene last year at Barcelona, but following an explosive Euro 2024 campaign with Spain, he's returned to club football even better than before.

He might just be 17 years old, but the forward has already become one of the best players in Spain and one of the best youngsters in all of football. In seven matches with Barcelona this season, Yamal has chalked up nine goal contributions. It's a ridiculous return for someone so young. If he's this good now, it's almost scary to imagine just how much better he could be in years to come.

