Lamine Yamal scored a screamer in the U17 European Championship semi-final between Spain and France on Tuesday evening.

The 15-year-old, who became Barcelona's youngest player in over a century in April, has been in fine form for his country in their quest to win the European Championship.

He had scored three goals in four matches going into their semi-final clash against France.

Yamal was in his country's starting lineup once again for the game at Pancho Arena, Felcsút.

He broke the deadlock in style in the 69th minute.

Yamal picked up the ball on the right wing.

He cut inside and then unleashed an unstoppable effort from 25 yards which crashed into the back of the net.

VIDEO: Lamine Yamal scores wondergoal for Spain U17 vs France U17

Spain knocked out of U17 European Championship despite Yamal's brilliance

Yamal's moment of magic was not enough as France produced a late comeback to win 3-1.

Spain were not ahead for long as Stade Rennais youngster Mathis Lambourde resorted parity minutes after Yamal's wonderstrike.

Yanis Issoufou gave France the lead with 10 minutes remaining and Tidiam Gomis secured France's victory in stoppage-time.

France will now face Germany in the final on June 2.

Germany beat Poland 5-3 to book their place in the final at Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium.

Xavi: Lamine Yamal is similar to Lionel Messi

Xavi thinks very highly of Yamal.

In fact, he even compared the youngster to Messi after his appearance against Betis at the end of April.

Xavi said in his post-match interview, per the Daily Mail: "I told him to try things and he did. At 15 years old, just imagine it... He is special and he could have even scored tonight, but [Silva] saved.

"He played with confidence and he showed what he is about. He has no fear and bags of talent. Some of his passes in the final third were really good.

"He's a similar player [to Messi] because he has that innate talent in the final third which is difficult to find.

"Lamine doesn't seem like a 15-year-old, he's very mature. He's ready [to play] and he is training well. He can mark an era at this club as part of this team."